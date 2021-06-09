Even before the whole literal royalty thing, you’d be hard-pressed to find any photo in which Meghan Markle doesn’t look downright regal. It doesn’t matter if she’s in full Duchess of Sussex mode waving to her adoring public or posing for her high school yearbook portrait — Markle always looks like...well, a princess. Factor that in with how popular all things Meghan are right now (even her nose is a top request for rhinoplasty patients, according to cosmetic surgeons), and you’ve got the question on everyone’s lips: What beauty products does Meghan Markle actually use?

Typically favoring a soft glam for all occasions with an emphasis on gleaming skin, standout eyes, and a more subdued lip, her makeup is always immaculate and effortless, arguably the ultimate combination. For those in search of Meghan Markle’s exact makeup, skin, and hair products (in other words everyone), ahead, a comprehensive breakdown of the Duchess’ new and forever favorites, straight from the woman herself.

Skin

Before a stitch of makeup touches her face, Markle is all about preparing her canvas with some smoothing and highly moisturizing skin care. For gentle exfoliation, she loves the Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, raving to Allure that it “gives you a really subtle exfoliation." In the same interview, Markle says she’s also a big fan of Kate Somerville services and Jan Marini skin care products, a dermatologist-approved line with many celebrity fans including Cher and Naomi Watts.

She’s not just a fan of the pricey stuff either — Markle loves to carry around a tiny bottle of generic tea tree oil for dabbing on small cuts, bug bites, and pimples as they appear. For head-to-toe hydration, she’s into another inexpensive favorite: Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion. In addition to added moisture, the formula helps tighten skin, a feature that earned the lotion a spot as Meghan’s all-time go-to: “I use this religiously,” she told Beauty Banter a few years ago. “It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market.” To prep her lips, nothing compares to the Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, which Markle also calls one of her forever holy grails. “I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best,” she told blog The Lady Loves Couture. “Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."

Makeup

With a fresh, well-moisturized face, the Duchess (and her makeup artists) are ready to apply the cosmetics. Markle, who gravitates towards a soft natural glam, regularly uses the celeb-approved Armani Luminous Silk Foundation for evened-out skin that still lets her famous freckles shine. But for her wedding day, Markle understandably needed something a bit more robust — a sentiment that’s understandable, considering her wedding was watched by nearly 30 million viewers around the world. No pressure, right?

For the big day, the Duchess and her makeup artist turned to the Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, a waterproof formula that doesn’t skimp on coverage while still sitting naturally on the skin. Some strategic contouring is one of Markle’s top makeup hacks, and she likes to illuminate under eyes and the high points of her face with the best-selling YSL Touche Éclait Radiant Touch Concealer. To lock it all in, Markle loves the Make Up For Ever HD Powder. She explained to Allure that the ultra-fine powder “lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny” — which is probably the highest compliment you could pay a powder compact. No royal look is complete without a pretty flush of blush, and Meghan’s top choice is an all-time classic: “I love Nars blush in Orgasm,” she told Allure. “I use it on- and off-camera because it gives you a nice glow from within.” Completing the face is a gentle wash of RMS Living Luminizer, a subtle cream highlighter that adds subtle gloss to cheekbones, nose tips, and anywhere else looking for a bit of extra attention. As her makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Byrdie, “It doesn't go on looking like a disco ball, but it has just enough pop to make her skin glow in a natural, dewy way.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess’ big brown eyes are emphasized accordingly with lots of long, full, and well-separated lashes. To boost her own eyelashes, she’s a fan of the science-backed RevitaLash, a conditioner promising to grow natural lashes through a combination of amino acids. For further eye drama, she likes the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. In fact, she’s such a zealot for the $7 drugstore classic that she even converted her makeup artist into a superfan. “I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times, thanks to her,” Sellers told HELLO!. “It's great for full volume and lengthening.” For Markle’s lips, often an understated nude-pink that highlights their fullness and shape, her top pick is Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick In Very Victoria — a muted rose the Duchess has repeatedly called her all-time favorite color, prompting mass sellouts.

Hair

Regardless of if she’s styling it in a romantic, loose bun or keeping it sleek and polished and worn down, Markle’s hair always manages to look incredible — even in the gray British rain. The Duchess has described her natural texture as “densely curly.” When she does choose to wear her hair straight, which she credits to Brazilian blowouts, Markle wrote on her now-retired blog, The Tig, that she’s a big fan of Kérastase’s Oleo-Relax products.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For hair so shiny you can practically see your reflection in it — a Markle signature — she likes the Wella Professionals Reflections Luminous Oil, which she described as smelling like vacation in an interview with Beauty Banter. “I love this stuff!” she said. “It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath.” When it’s time for a more elaborate style or added texture, Sellers shared she applies Kevin Murphy Smooth Again conditioner for sleekness, then Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray for grip. It gives it that boost, Sellers explained.

Extras

Though she wore a custom-blended fragrance crafted by Queen Elizabeth’s perfumers for her wedding to Harry, her real-life trademark scent is just a bit different, and far more special. Years before she even met her husband and the father of her two children, Markle was very public about her go-to perfume, Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell. Princess Diana’s signature scent? You guessed it.

