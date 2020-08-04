While most royals stick with subdued colors and rather demure makeup, Megan Markle has always held true to her preferences, which are never short of stunning. She's not afraid of color or shimmer, and there's no better day for appreciating and pulling inspiration from her best beauty moments than on her birthday. Since sharing a slice of cake with the Duchess of Sussex isn't quite possible, commemorating Meghan Markle's most iconic beauty looks will have to do when it comes to celebrating her turning 39.

Markle is the queen of no-makeup makeup looks and dewy complexions, but she's had plenty of other looks both pre and post becoming a royal. Her prior years as an actor led to bright-colored lipsticks and flashy eyeshadows on the red carpet. After the royal wedding, she's still flaunted her fair share of shades, but has shifted a bit more to striking smoky eyes, glossy lipsticks, and the occasional bright indigo eyeshadow.

Markle's beauty looks have something for everyone, and whether you're more of a lip-balm-and-go person or bow down to the monochrome lid, you'll find she serves as the perfect inspiration for doing it all. Below, see the most noteworthy beauty looks that Markle has rocked throughout the years, from her enviable glow to her most vibrant lip colors.

Meghan Markle's Coral Lipstick & Blush

Perfectly complementing her red gown, Markle's coral-colored lipstick and blush were stellar options. While it may be tempting to stray from the same color family as your bold outfit, this is proof that maximizing color can result in a memorable look that's still sleek and sophisticated.

Meghan Markle's Blue Eyeshadow

Markle is a master of color, and the mix of her teal green outfit and fascinator with indigo blue eyeshadow is an unexpected blend that works all too well. As seen from her 2020 Commonwealth Day Service ensemble, when it comes to pairing bold hues, counterbalancing it with a nude lip and neutral blush is a must.

Meghan Markle's Monochrome Pink Look

Pink blush, lip gloss, and a touch of pink eyeshadow make for a monochrome look that's not overwhelming. The reddish brown hair color Markle had at the time also played nicely off of the pink hues in her makeup. And don't miss the iconic glow she had in this particular look, especially since this was back in 2012, before most people's obsession with highlighter even began.

Meghan Markle's Brown Smoky Eye & Red Lip

The iconic image that was taken back in March of Markle under an umbrella with Prince Harry is equally as iconic as her makeup from that evening. The Duchess opted for a warm brown smoky eye and a red lip that had a tinge of berry to cool down the shade.

Meghan Markle's Lavender Eyeshadow

You'll never look at a smoky eye the same after seeing this purple-laden version. Although it's colorful, the lavender almost serves as a neutral in this case and looks gorgeous when washed across the entire lid. Clearly, it's worth taking a lesson in making colorful makeup look sharp and chic from Markle.

Meghan Markle's Matte Pink Lips

The ability to dress it up or down makes pink lipstick a must-have in any makeup bag. Markle's demure look during a trip to South Africa allowed her natural complexion to shine through and gave equal attention to all parts of her look, from her eyeliner to her hair. The matching matte blush is also a testament to how you can really never go wrong with pink.

Meghan Markle's Hot Pink Lipstick

Continuing Markle's affinity for pink lipstick is this statement hot pink version. While she went fairly neutral with the rest of her makeup, she did choose a light pink shimmer eyeshadow, which really pulls together the look.

Meghan Markle's No-Makeup Makeup Look

No one does a no makeup-makeup look like Markle. Light eyeliner, dewy skin, and light pink lipstick are usually in the equation for her and she's worn this kind of look everywhere, from her wedding day to her trips around the world.

Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Makeup

Markle opted for a stunning version of her classic au nautral look for her wedding day. She went with light pink lipstick, dark eyeliner, and dewy complexion to pair with her low chignon bun. When she did a dress change for her Frogmore House reception, she kept her same makeup and piled her hair into an updo — talk about très chic.

Meghan Markle's Pastel Makeup

Whether you reminisce or cringe at the trends between the early aughts and late '10s, Markle knew how to rock them. Her slightly metallic highlighter mixed with pastel pink blush, lip gloss, and gray eyeshadow make for a millennium look done right.

Meghan Markle's Silver Smoky Eye

Upgraded from regular gray eyeshadow, this smoky eye incorporates silver and charcoal for extra depth and dimension. Markle's nude lip keeps all the attention on her statement eye and although sophisticated, it's a rather simple, easily copyable look.

Meghan Markle's Red Lipstick

How could anyone forget this fiery red lip Markle rocked to the AOL Build event at AOL Studios back in 2016? She paired it with slick side-swept waves, bold brows, and neutral eyeshadow, plus an all-black outfit — the perfect choice for discussing her role in Suits.