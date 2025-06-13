Strawberry girl makeup, blueberry milk nails, tomato girl summer — over the past few years, food-inspired beauty trends have been everywhere. And 2025 is no different: this summer is shaping up to be the season of guava. If it seems like everything is guava-toned, guava-infused, or guava-scented, you’re not imagining it. The fruit is having a moment, and it can be found in everything from skin care products, makeup, fragrance and more. Beauty brands are embracing guava for both its vibrant color and tropical scent. Summer Fridays just released their cult-favorite Lip Butter Balm in Pink Guava and Eadem’s viral Le Chouchou Lip Balm is now available in Pink Guava, to name a few makeup examples. On the fragrance front, Ellis Brooklyn’s latest eau de parfum is Grava Granita and Ceremonia has a new hair and body perfume mist called Perfume Mist de Guava.

So why exactly is guava having a moment? Well, guava extract, found in skin care and hair care products, is rich in vitamin C and packed with antioxidants, so it works to brighten, firm, and hydrate while also protecting against free radicals. When Desi Perkins was working to develop Dezi Skin Leche de Guava, a BHA toner, she knew she wanted to include guava leaves in the formula because of its ability to help “fade dark spots, calm inflammation, and bring radiance to the skin.” Likewise, guava pink is an orange-pink hue that gives skin a natural-looking blush. Plus, the shade is complementary to all skin tones and complexions. And according to fragrance expert Paul Fino, guava isn’t just a sweet tropical note — it’s also a “vibrant, juicy scent that’s a totally fresh twist for summer,” he says. “Guava smells like vacation and feels like a fresh start. It balances sweet and tart perfectly, making fragrances pop with unexpected brightness.”

(+) Summer Fridays (+) Eadem INFO 1/2

Ahead, TZR has compiled a list of beauty products featuring guava, just in case you’re interested in hopping on the trend.

Shop “Guava Girl” Summer Beauty Products