The theme of the 2022 Met Gala is distinctly American, but so far, the hair looks are very much giving Italian Renaissance painting. It’s safe to say that the fans will let it slide, though, because the Botticelli-inspired mermaid hair trend is truly too gorgeous for words. The hairstyle, defined by long, loose, and slightly unkempt waves, is said to be inspired by the Italian painter’s romantically-captured subjects with flowing hair. The unstructured look is emerging as one of the hottest trends for the summer of 2022 and clearly, Met Gala attendees are on board.

The glitz and glamour on the Met Gala steps has been off the charts, which makes sense given that the theme is “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion”, with the dress code being described as “gilded glamour, white tie.” Crowns, gloves, and plenty of sparkles are on the menu tonight, with the flowy mermaid hair looks adding a satisfying balance. Stars like the unofficial Met Gala queen (and official co-chair) Blake Lively and Gen Z style icon Kaia Gerber have paired the style with their “gilded” looks, making a serious case for Renessaince painting-inspired beauty looks.

Ahead, get a glimpse at all the glamorous mermaid hair that has graced the Met Gala this evening — and prepare to find your summer hair inspiration.

Jung Ho-Yeon

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ho-Yeon’s mermaid hair look got a modern twist with this half-up style.

Sophie Turner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophie Turner’s look is more gothic goddess than romantic Renassaince painting, but the mermaid hair vibes are still on point.

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber is known for her chic bob haircuts, but she went for something totally different at the Met this evening. Her hair is as voluminous as it is long, inevitably making it the focal point of her look.

Samuelle Leibovitz

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The daughter of the famed photographer Annie Leibovitz brought her A-game with this romantic hair look, her blonde curls perfectly framing her face.

Blake Lively

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blake Lively can do no wrong at the Met Gala, and this year is no exception. Her soft, waist-length waves are oh-so-dreamy, and the crown takes it to another level.

More to come...