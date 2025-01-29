Just when you thought you’d seen it all in terms of over-the-top nail art (looking at you, Cynthia Erivo), leave it to Haute Couture Week to show you something beyond your wildest manicure dreams. ‘Tis the season for fantastical designs to reign supreme, and that was exactly what attendees of Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 20205 show on Wednesday, Jan. 29 witnessed as garments that merged elements of futurism with classic mythology walked the runway. The theme extended to A-list guest Megan Thee Stallion’s look, too, and that included her totally out-of-the-box nails: An upside-down manicure that completely flipped the script.

Indian clothier Gaurav Gupta was thrilled to have the Houston-based recording artist in attendance, explaining that her boldness made her the perfect person to represent his brand. “Megan is a cosmic force and working with her to craft this disruptive piece that embodies the spirit of tribal India has been exhilarating,” the designer said via Instagram. “Her willingness to explore and push boundaries made the collaboration a monumental moment.” As for her ensemble, Megan Thee Stallion was decked out in a bodysuit dripping with delicate chains as well as a serpentine headpiece by Object & Dawn. And as head-turning as the look already was, the rapper’s topsy-turvy manicure was all anyone could talk about, thanks to its fully surrealist sensibility.

The “HISS” rapper is no stranger to a dramatic mani moment (having tried out everything from Super Mario-inspired 3D nails to a spider-covered Halloween manicure), but this one just might take the cake. Created by LA-based nail artist Tahvya Krok, Megan’s gunmetal/greige stiletto-shaped, cat eye nails pointed downward, extending all the way to her middle knuckle for an avant garde effect that’s exactly what fashion fans want to see during Haute Couture Week, when experimentation is more welcome than ever. It may not be exactly practical — or comfortable — but that’s never been the point of this biannual event.

While Megan’s reverse mani just may be her most epic to date, she also debuted another fashion-forward, highly inspired set of nails earlier this week while attending the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show. Dressed in a hooded tangerine dress embellished with feathers, the Htown Hottie channeled the collections Moroccan vibes with a mix-and-match manicure, also by Krok. These back-to-back looks alone prove that nail art has solidified its place in high fashion — and Meg is one of the most influential celebrities leading the charge.