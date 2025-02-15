Few celebrities have as much fun with their nail art as Megan Thee Stallion. For years now, the “Savage” rapper has been delivering maximalist manicure inspiration, whether it be at major fashion events like the Met Gala or Haute Couture Fashion Week, on awards show red carpets, in her bold music videos, or just on her personal Instagram. Clearly, nails are a favorite form of creative expression for the Grammy-winner, who pulls inspiration from all over — from video games and anime characters to favorite films and more. And while she’s occasionally more subdued when it comes to adorning her tips, her best manicures of all time happen to be some of her boldest.

Earlier this month, Megan made waves at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show when she showed up with an upside-down manicure that was equal parts fascinating and discombobulating. While the look put her nails on many beauty lovers’ radars, it was far from the first time she’s used her manis to make a statement. Even the classic French tips have to have a creative twist for Meg, via neon nail colors or the addition of 3D jewels. And while many celebrities stick to a favorite shape and length, the “HISS” rapper is all over the map, sometimes sporting mile-long nails and other times showing off her shorter, natural length — all varying between pointy stiletto, square, and even lipstick-shaped tips.

Given her refreshing ability to take risks, it’s a nearly impossible task to pick her 10 best nail looks, but we were up for the task. Ahead, get a closer look at Meg’s most memorable manis over the past few years, each more eye-catching than the next.

Upside-Down

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

The rapper made one of the boldest beauty statements at Paris Haute Couture Week when she attended the Gaurav Gupta Spring/Summer 2025 show with her topsy-turvy mani created by LA-based nail artist Tahvya Krok.

Mix-And-Match Moroccan

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Just a day before her upside-down nails made waves in Paris, Meg wore a much different nail look for the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show. Her short, mix-and-match mani was inspired by the Moroccan-themed collection.

K-Pop Cuteness

While in South Korea, Krok sourced Kawaii-inspired accoutrements for the rapper’s “Strategy” music video. Her long, square-tipped nails were a mix of purple plaid and 3D-adorned, with pearls, hearts, and bow charms.

‘Mean Girl’ Mani

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

For the Mean Girls premiere, Meg took a page (literally) from the movie’s iconic burn book with a multicolored manicure that spelled out “mean” on one hand and “girl” on the other.

Watermelon French Tips

The Houston native gave the traditional French manicure a neon twist with a watermelon-inspired color story. With a juicy pink base and mint green tips, square-shaped nails make a sunny statement for summer months.

Gold Fangs

For the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the rapper presented an award in full Bruno Bucciarati costume. She topped off the anime character-inspired look with a metallic gold fang-like mani by nail artist Coca Michelle.

Crystal Encrusted

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

While headlining Los Angeles Pride festival in 2023, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper donned a crustal-encrusted manicure that matched her bedazzled bodysuit.

Red Stiletto

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Megan went a bit more subtle — relatively speaking — for her nail look at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. To pair with her sheer dress and ‘90s-inspired updo, the Grammy-winner opted for super-sharp stiletto tips painted with oxblood polish and decked out in dainty gems.

Gilded Glamour

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Michelle also gave the rapper her 2022 Met Gala mani, featuring “lipstick-shaped” nails adorned with golden 3D embellishments to match her armor-like gown.

Linear French Mani

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To match Meg’s white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble at the 2021 BET Awards (cone-like bra included) Michelle gave the rapper a fresh take on the French mani, with thin blue lines down the center and bordering the base of the nail and dotted with tiny stones for a chic, clean, and graphic effect.