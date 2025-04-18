In a sea of pink spring manicures, metallic nails will always be a standout. But of course, that’s true for any season. Most often, gold, silver, and even colored chrome nails are reserved for special occasions, simply because their inherent shine is always going to steal the show. But a metallic mani doesn’t always have to mean dramatic, mirror-like claws. So many more subtle variations have surfaced since nail art has been having its moment these last several years. Even stars like Gracie Abrams and Jennifer Aniston, who are synonymous with their laidback styles, have gotten in on the trend with pared down versions — so clearly it’s more versatile than most people think.

That said, adding metals to your mani is still a simple way to make a bold statement, too: Think abstract designs and 3D adornments that prove sometimes more more is actually more. Trendsetting celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa, and Cynthia Erivo have inspired the public with their maximalist nails — whether on or off the stage. Simply put, you no longer need an excuse for choosing an over-the-top style.

Whichever category you fall into — minimalist, maximalist, or something in between — there’s a metallic manicure that’s bound to suit your style. And in case you still need convincing, we’ve curated 10 wildly different ideas that cover all the bases. See them all ahead before booking your next set.

Simple Squiggles

Unique yet minimal, these nails start with a nude or clear base and a thin, curvy linear pattern painted on top. For the most dainty ,jewelry-like effect, use metallic gold or silver (as opposed to color) when creating your design.

Sand & Pearls

Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen created this elegant mani that’s straight out of a mermaid fantasy. With a shimmery magnetic sand-colored polish as the base and metallic and pearl adornments at the tip, the finished look is so luxe and magical

Reverse Metallic Micro French Mani

Micro French manis are one of the most trending styles, and this version flips the script on the chrome-tipped nails celebrities like Adele, Keke Palmer, and Kate Hudson can’t get enough of. Here, the metallic polish serves as the base, with an ultra thin, baby blue line at the tip. This style in particular is a no-brainer for short spring nails.

Colorful Chrome Drip Tips

Why stick to simply gold or silver when you could have all the colors in the metallic rainbow? This mani is another play on French tips, with alternating colored chrome painted in a 3D, drip-like texture.

Gold & Glitter

If you live for a mix-and-match mani, try this gold and glitter combo that’s glamorous, not gaudy. It’s also genius because it combines a multitude of nail trends in one look.

Neon Metals

Bringing back Brat season this spring? You have to recreate this metallic chartreuse mani with alternating micro French tips and crescent moons that was dreamed up by celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein.

Chrome & Cherries

Combining last summer’s fruit nails trend with wildly popular chrome polish, Tom Bachik’s “chrome cherry couture” manicure has double the cachet.

Starry Nights

For something simple but with a celestial spin, Kim Truong (who has created beloved nail looks for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, and more) added extra sparkle to the tips of these gunmetal gray cat eye nails.

Spring Swirls

If you want to bring more traditional spring elements into your metallic mani, this swirled pastel design has it all: It’s soft but sparkly and so apropos for the season.

Silver Adornments

This studded silver mani by Mei Kawajiri was made with 3D metallic embellishments combined with a milky white base. With different designs on each nail, it’s coordinated but edgy — the perfect antidote to overly sweet spring nail styles.