Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail spring nail polishes that have become mainstays in their routines.

The best thing about spring? For some, it’s the warmer, sunnier weather. For others, it's fashion – think sundresses and head-to-toe white. But for beauty enthusiasts, it’s replacing your berry powder blush for a sheer baby pink, your deep oxblood lipstick for a satin coral shade, and your rich brown lip gloss for a light caramel hue. This color palette swap is also applicable to your manicures. Because who doesn’t experience a little pick-me-up when they look down at their fingers and are greeted by a fresh, cheery, glossy set? So naturally, the best spring nail polish colors take note of the season’s color trends while boosting serotonin levels through energetic hues.

If you’re in the process of mapping out your first manicures of the season, but you’re not sure where to start in terms of shade selection, TZR editors have gathered a list of their favorite nail polish colors for the season. Ahead, you’ll find everything from sweet pastel pinks to sparkly minty greens to wisteria-colored purple. Whether you’re into neutrals or statements, your ideal spring mani awaits.

Chanel Le Vernis in Muse $33 See On Chanel “I have my eye on this Chanel polish because it's a cool alternative to traditional neutral shades. It's not quite blue and not quite gray, which makes the in-between hue feel so apropos for spring's transitional weather.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Manicurist Green Natural Nail polish in Wisteria $14 See On Manicurist “Now that spring is on the horizon, I'm officially in my pastel era, from my earrings down to my manicure. My first color of the season is this pastel purple from Manicurist. It's vegan, non-toxic, and highly pigmented, so it looks like I spent hours at the salon.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

OPI OPI’m Dreaming Nail Lacquer in Mirror, Mirror On The Awe $12 See On Ulta “The new OPI'm Dreaming collection is full of spring-ready, shimmery pastel shades, but my favorite one of all is called Mirror, Mirror, On The Awe. It's a shimmery nude-peach shade that looks so clean, but has a touch of iridescent sparkle that catches the light. It's a subtle upgrade from my go-to nude, and it gives me a dopamine boost every time I look down at my nails.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Olive & June Gel Polish in Olive Y'all $10 See On Olive & June "I've been using Olive and June's gel manicure system for a few months, and have had so much fun experimenting with their winter colorways. I was thrilled to see this fun, unique opal-pink shade hit the shelves as it feels like a different take on a classic spring shade. The bubblegum pink hue includes a cool iridescent finish that delivers cool goldfish vibes. I love this little switch up on classic poppy pink!" – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Essie Nail Polish in Grass Never Greener $7 $5 See On Universal Nail Supplies “A punchy kelly green will always scream “spring” to me. The vibrant shade represents all the fresh blooms of the warmer weather, and looks stunning on all skin tones. Plus, it’s the perfect shade of green if you’re looking for a funky St.Patty’s Day mani.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Chanel Le Vernis in Cavalier Seul $33 See On Chanel "I've been obsessed with sage green lately, and I don't think that'll change this spring. I love how Chanel's Cavalier Seul shade is understated yet stunning. Plus, it'll coordinate with neutral and colorful sandals alike (open-toe shoe season can't come soon enough)." – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

Aprés Nail Nail Polish in Pooled Together $15 See On Aprés Nail “It may not be groundbreaking, but I’ll always love pastel nail shades for spring—especially cool-toned hues like blues and greens. Aprés' Light and Shadow Gel Collection has the most beautiful sheer colors that perfectly capture the season’s vibe. The semi-sheer yet buildable formula creates that soft, milky nail effect, slightly toning down brighter shades like blue for a more effortless look. Pooled Together is a personal favorite — it’s the perfect dreamy blue that reminds me of birds chirping and the sun peeking out on those first warm spring days.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

CND Vinylux Nail Polish in Poppy Fields $9 See On Beyond Polish “As soon as the temps hit above 60 degrees, my vampy oxblood manicures go into retirement until fall. Instead, I opt for a more vibrant red shade like this poppy one from CND. I love this polish formula because it stays chip-free for days and has a glossy gel-like finish.” – EL

OPI Nail Lacquer in AppointMINT Confirmed $12 See On OPI “I've been a hardcore OPI fan since middle school, but this mint green shade is one of my new favorites. It's a chic cool-toned color with a subtle sheen finish, so it's green without going full leprechaun-core. It's also available in gel form if you're prone to chipping.” – MH