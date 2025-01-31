Spring always has a few obvious themes, like florals (groundbreaking) and pastels. So come late March, you kind of know what to expect in terms of manicure trends. But if you’re getting bored of the same baby blues, pale pinks, and blossom motifs you’ve been wearing year after year, Gracie Abrams just might have the solution: Brushed silver nails.

On Thursday, January 30, the “That’s So True” singer joined fellow musicians including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tate McRae to perform at the FireAid Los Angeles Benefit Concert, which raised money for Angelenos affected by Southern California’s devastating wildfires earlier this month. Wearing a white lace dress with her soft-finish silver tips, the LA native gave an emotional performance of "I Love You, I'm Sorry" and cover of Counting Crows’ “A Long December” as a love letter to her hometown. In light of the somber occasion, the look was subtle and simple, making metallic manis feel a lot more wearable for everyday.

It’s easy to think of silver polish as something reserved for more formal occasions, like last year’s Academy Awards when stars like Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy wore the cool chromatic manicure on the red carpet. And it makes sense, considering the fact that it feels like jewelry for your nails. This is especially true when the silver in question is super shiny — like the chrome manis celebs like Kylie Jenner and Adele can’t stop wearing — or glittery, like the kind Beyoncé favors.

@betina_goldstein

But what makes Abrams’ delicate silver nails more versatile is the finish. Celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein, who also is responsible for the singer’s viral 3D bow mani from last year’s Met Gala, gave the tips a brushed effect — very different than the ultra-reflective or super sparkly silvers worn by other A-listers. She also kept Abrams’ nails short with a simple rounded shape, which gives them a more low-key feel that’s so wearable with everything from jeans and a sweater to a cocktail dress.

Ready to swap out your usual petal-inspired polishes for something a little different this spring? Follow Abrams’ lead and try this twist on the usual metallic mani for subtle celestial vibes all season long.