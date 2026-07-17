It’s no secret that Madonna loves a bold fashion statement and has the repertoire to match. Over the years, the Queen of Pop has affirmed her status as a style icon that’s never afraid to take risks on or off the stage. As her latest album, Confessions II, soundtracks our summer (and we look forward to her World Cup Final Halftime performance), we’re looking back at the top outfits that have defined Madonna’s look through the decades — and will live rent-free in our minds forever.

From the very beginning, Madonna made an impact on fashion after her debut album took pop music by storm in the early ‘80s. The star was quick to embrace corsetry in her wardrobe, which would become one of her go-to signatures for over 40 years. Whether slipping on a sculptural cone bra or layering an outfit with a satin or lace bustier, she’s always gravitated towards the femininity and sultry nature of lingerie.

That rebellious spirit has also followed Madonna across the biggest red carpets and stages in the world, from the Met Gala to the Super Bowl. It’s a streak that’s made her a true style chameleon who can easily transition from a punchy leotard to an elegant silk gown with ease. It’s also important to note the star’s longtime support of boundary-breaking designers of the moment, whether she wore sexy suiting by Jean Paul Gaultier or Tom Ford in the ‘90s or extravagant statement pieces by Stella McCartney, Jeremy Scott, and more later in her career. All the while, she’s remained undeniably true to herself and found freedom in self-expression through fashion — and that’s always something worth celebrating.

At the start of her career, Madonna cemented her dedication to unconventional fashion with one of her boldest ‘80s outfits at the first MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The star hit the red carpet in a white lace bustier and ruffled tulle skirt, paired with matching gloves and layered pearl necklaces. A “Boy Toy” plaque belt took center stage, making a statement alongside her signature red lipstick.

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In May 1990, Madonna took her dynamic style around the world with her iconic Blond Ambition world tour. Jean Paul Gaultier designed all of the star’s costumes for the occasion, including a pink satin cone bra bodysuit that she wore with striped suiting separates — which would become one of her most iconic looks that she’d reference in future performances.

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At the 1991 Oscars, Madonna paid homage to Marilyn Monroe in a sparkly white dress, fur stole, and plenty of glittering diamonds. The look was notably seen as she arrived at Swifty Lazar’s afterparty with Michael Jackson, following Stephen Sondheim’s Best Original Song win for "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)” from Dick Tracy — which she performed both in the film and at the awards ceremony.

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Tom Ford’s Gucci was a go-to for Madonna in the ‘90s and early 2000s. At the 1995 VMAs, the singer wore a blue silk shirt and black trousers from Ford’s Fall 1995 collection for the Italian house. The look went down in history after she accepted the Best Female Video award during the ceremony, later appearing on a post-show interview famously crashed by Courtney Love. Decades later, the same outfit would be replicated by Hailey Bieber.

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In 2005, Madonna wore a neon pink short-sleeved leotard and micro shorts with matching sequined cuffs to perform at The Astoria in London. The color and silhouette were signature of her Confessions On A Dance Floor album era, where she regularly wore coordinated dance attire with matching custom Gucci bomber jackets.

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For the 2011 Met Gala celebrating the legacy of Alexander McQueen, Madonna looked to her close friend Stella McCartney for a standout dress. She later walked up the Met steps in a short-sleeved, tonal blue silk gown with a flowing train, accented with beaded silver stars that caught the light at every turn. A beaded gold clutch, diamond Cartier Panthère cuff, and her go-to red lip provided a glamorous finish.

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At the 2012 Super Bowl, Madonna slipped on a simple black mini dress with beaded gold trim — plus a matching gladiator belt, feline headpiece, and matching thigh-high leather boots — from Givenchy. The singer’s Riccardo Tisci-designed look complemented the ancient Rome and Egypt-inspired aesthetic of her star-studded musical set, which included guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., LMFAO, and CeeLo Green.

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In late 2012, Madonna brought back style signatures onstage during her MDNA world tour. Jean Paul Gaultier memorably crafted a black caged corset top with a pointed cone bra over menswear-inspired tailoring for the occasion — just like the singer wore onstage over 20 years before.

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To kick off her Confessions II era, Madonna made a viral appearance at Coachella alongside Sabrina Carpenter to debut their new song “Bring Your Love.” Continuing her Confessions-era aesthetic, the singer wore a purple leotard with a matching vintage Gucci bomber jacket from her archives. A purple satin corset, ruffled nightie, and lace stockings — as well as matching leather boots — continued the monochrome effect, simultaneously nodding to the lingerie-centric looks that made Madonna one to watch over 40 years prior.