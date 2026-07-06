One of the key components to a successful career as a pop star is visuals — particularly your hair. Indeed, I’d go so far as to argue that hair is the most important element of the pop-star image —many have made a specific color an integral part of their brand (see: Madonna and Cher), while others have used a new ‘do to mark a new era (see: “Dirrty” Xtina or “Rated R” Rihanna). And we might have a new addition to that latter category: Sabrina Carpenter, who swapped her trademark bouncy blowout for cutesy pigtails at the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris.

The “Espresso” chanteuse arrived at the July 6 runway show in an ankle-length white lace dress with draping around the neck and large floral details. To match that romantic, whimsical energy, she wore her hair in two loose plaits. Her curtain bangs were parted down the center and swept off to the sides, while two little bows were tied at the ends of the pigtails. The style had a sort of “milkmaid frolicking in a grassy green field” vibe that was a far cry from the supermodel-meets-Old Hollywood energy of her Short ‘n Sweet and Man’s Best Friend-era mane.

For the rest of the glam, the multi-hyphenate opted for an even-blushier-than-usual base (with plenty of pink on the cheeks and nose) and her go-to dimensional rosy lip.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Carpenter left the extensions at home: Back in May, she celebrated her 27th birthday with shoulder-grazing blonde curls that bore that same effortlessly air-dried look. While two doesn’t exactly make a trend, I will be keeping my eyes peeled — a few more of these playful outings, and we might just be getting a glimpse into the vibes of SC8.