Balletcore has been trending for awhile, hitting its peak in 2023 — pale pink ballet flats, satin hair ribbons, tulle skirts, and, of course, the classic ballerina bun were everywhere. For Hailey Bieber, though, the aesthetic is more than just a passing phase — especially since she used to be a ballerina — and her recent hairstyle choice proves it. This week, Bieber is in New York City celebrating her beauty brand Rhode’s launch at Sephora, and she’s been seen running around town with a sleek ballerina bun. She sported a sleek, middle-parted look, with her hair pulled up and slicked back into a tight, flawless updo. The rest of her hair was neatly twisted into a knot, with every strand perfectly in place. The model has definitely mastered the art of the sleek bun.

Bieber wore the hairstyle with a number of outfits this week. When she filmed a Sephora haul the night before the big launch, and she paired it with jeans, a white tank top, a gray hoodie, and glasses. The next day, she wore a matching top and miniskirt with sling-back high heels, proving just how versatile the ballerina bun is. It works with both casual and more dressier outfits, elevating the final look.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber is proof that buns are not just for lazy days at home. It’s the perfect choice when you want to stay casual while still looking put together.