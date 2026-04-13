Coachella 2026 weekend one has officially wrapped and the unforgettable celebrity style moments are still processing. From Justin Bieber’s viral headlining performance, to the stages and the grounds — and all of the parties and activations in between (Hi Nylon House and Zoeasis) — weekend one proved that desert fashion is anything but dry.

Leading the pack was Hailey Bieber, who the internet has lovingly crowned the “first lady of Coachella.” The beauty entrepreneur (and Bieber's wife) stunned at her own Rhode pop-up in a vintage fall/winter 1998 Christian Dior silk mini dress. She wore the yellow and pink Galliano silhouette — once worn by Fran Drescher on an episode of The Nanny — with a pair of mules and a gold and diamond nameplate "Jack" necklace. Aside from her look, the pop-up became one of the hottest and most-Instagrammed places to be during the three-day weekend.

Kylie Jenner traded in her Justin Bieber tank top for some rare archival finds, including a 2005 Chanel lace underwire top and a white sequin bra with beaded fringe. Meanwhile, sister Kendall, proved that being sporty can be just as fun, keeping things perfectly casual in a white tank, denim cutoffs, and a backwards baseball hat. Teyana Taylor took the festival as an opportunity to make one of her signature bold statements in a custom Revolve look and Schiaparelli eyewear glasses. On the main stage, Sabrina Carpenter could be found giving a master class performance in not one, but several, custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson looks that have already become iconic.

With weekend two still to come, consider this your sneak peek at the celebrity trends already making this festival season one for the history books.

Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber & Tems

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Sabrina Carpenter

Teyana Taylor

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kendall & Kylie Jenner

Karol G

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Addison Rae

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Camila Cabello

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Kendall Jenner

Roger / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner

Rachel Zoe

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Laura Harrier

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Pink Pantheress

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FKA Twigs

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Katseye

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Joe Jonas

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