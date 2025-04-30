When it comes to the balletcore and coquette trends, no one does it quite like Chanel. And while the iconic fashion house may have entirely new trademarks once Matthieu Blazy officially takes the reins as creative director, its Chanel Cruise 2026 show was a celebration of tweeds, pearls, tulle, and other signatures right down to the last detail — and that includes how its star-studded guest list was dressed. For example, even Lupita Nyong’o’s locs updo was decked out for the occasion in not one, not two, but three hair bows for perhaps her most accessorized hairstyle to date.

You don’t have to look too far for proof that the Us star — and her go-to hairstylist Vernon François — loves an adorned hair moment. In the past she’s worn black sequins in her bangs for the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One, cowrie shells in a crown braid during the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour, and pearl-adorned bun for the 2025 Academy Awards, and that’s just to name a few. So not only does her latest look for the scenic show at Villa d’Este in Lake Como suit a Chanel event so well, but it also showcases her dedication to dressed-up updos.

At the show, Nyong’o mingled with A-list attendees like Keira Knightley, Fernanda Torres, and Margaret Qualley — all also sporting Chanel’s time-honored signatures — dressed in a black beaded tweed jacket and tulle skirt that nodded to the celeb-approved sheer dressing trend. But even with her standout outfit, the actor’s impressive hair creation took center stage yet again. She and François dreamed up their most embellished updo yet when they added a stack of bows in back. But they didn’t stop there: Her hairstyle also included a constellation of teeny-tiny gold beads and a Chanel logo pin, all in one twisted top knot.

With every major appearance, the 12 Years a Slave actor keeps showcasing the versatility of her stunning “sisterlocs”, which she’s been switching up for sometime now. Sometimes it’s simple, like a swingy ponytail, other times it’s more complex, like her sculptural updo at the 2024 Governors Awards. That said, the addition of embellishments always takes her hair looks to the next level, and it’s going to be hard for Nyong’o to top her latest (and most accessorized) one thus far.