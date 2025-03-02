As the grande finale to the awards season marathon, the 97th Annual Academy Awards is arguably the most glamorous night of the year. After months of weekly red carpets leading up to the main event, the biggest stars in Hollywood have flocked to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater for the Oscars, where they’ll celebrate the year’s greatest achievements in film. With so many A-list nominees from blockbusters like Wicked and boundary-breaking movies like Emilia Pérez, it’s been nearly impossible to predict who will take home the night’s top honors. But regardless if there’s a sweep or an upset, the best 2025 Oscars beauty looks are all winners.

Of course, the stars paid homage to iconic Old Hollywood hair and makeup. A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning channeled Audrey Hepburn with her voluminous high bun and cat-eye liner (while wearing Givenchy, no less), while Ariana Grande went with a classic sleek twisted bun and soft pink romantic makeup, complete with fluttery lashes.

Ahead, see all of the show-stopping hair and makeup moments from the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

Margaret Qualley

Savion Washington/Getty Images

One of a handful of celebrities who had vintage Hollywood icons on their mood boards for the evening, Qualley’s curled updo is reminiscent of ‘60s Elizabeth Taylor. Her fluttery lashes and winged liner followed suit.

Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Thought the styling options are limited if you have a pixie cut? Let Stone’s flapper-esque look convince you otherwise. Her hairstylist Mara Roszak channeled the roaring ‘20s by slicking the actor’s hair down and adding a soft finger wave.

Demi Moore

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With a high-octane silver sequin gown, Moore’s waist-length tousled waves and slightly shimmery smoky eye infuse a bit of her signature effortlessly glam vibe into her look. Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos perfected her loose beachy waves using Moroccanoil styling products and Dyson hot tools.

Zoe Saldaña

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Paired with her deep oxblood Saint Laurent gown, Saldaña’s soft berry-toned makeup is a masterclass in monochromatic dressing. Hairstylist Mara Roszak added even more moody romance to the actor’s look by styling her hair in loose waves. Makeup artist Vera Steimberg kicked off the glam session by prepping her skin for an extra-radiant glow with CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 and LED Neck & Décolletage Mask, then reached for the Giorgio Armani Beauty products in her kit. Leading up to the Oscars, Saldaña visited Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine for an Augustinus Bader facial.

Miley Cyrus

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from an edgy red carpet beauty moment, Cyrus debuted bleached brows at the 2025 Oscars. She offset her new look with glamorous bouncy waves and bold eye makeup featuring a smudgy wing and diffused cut-crease shadow.

Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Another red carpet, another jaw-dropping manicure from Erivo, who has made long, intricately- bedazzled nails her signature beauty look while promoting Wicked. She paired her mani with soft glam makeup, consisting of cat-flick liner and a nude lip.

Elle Fanning

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Throughout the 2025 awards season, Fanning has channeled a number of retro beauty looks, no doubt pulling inspiration from her role in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, which is set in the ‘60s. For the 97th Academy Awards, the actor paid homage to Audrey Hepburn with a voluminous ballerina-inspired high bun and inky cat-eye liner.

Ariana Grande

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

The Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee is closing award season with a nod to her Wicked character. Together, Grande’s sleek twisted bun, fluttery lashes, and rosy cheeks and lips are so Glinda-coded.

More to come...