The “naked dressing” trend has been alive and well for decades. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, legendary celebrities like Cher and Kate Moss made the sultry style a thing, baring it all on red carpets and exclusive parties alike. Meanwhile, in recent years, cult-favorite labels, including House of Aama and Dôen, have joined in on the skin-baring trend, releasing see-through dresses (the former’s printed iteration even went viral on TikTok). And it seems the look’s popularity isn’t waning anytime soon. According to designers at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025, sheer fabric is coming for your skirt collection next.

Though risqué, sheer skirts can also be decidedly elevated, as proven on the runways over the past few days. With its show landing on the second day of LFW, up-and-coming London-based brand S.S. Daley was one of the first to present the look. Steven Stokey-Daley, the brainchild of the label, sent a model down the catwalk in a long, flowy white see-through maxi skirt with pleats and a statement hemline, which was layered atop black briefs. With a black-and-white checkered jacket and dark gray tee on top, the outfit read polished and a smidge playful. Then, over at Simone Rocha, a black calf-length sheer skirt was styled with a white button-down and black cardigan, resulting in a corporate-friendly look (well, depending on the company, of course). However, the silver chain belt gave it some edge.

And should you be a sucker for bold, vibrant colors? Turn your attention to the striking skirts at Mark Fast and Bora Aksu. Mark Fast went with a tonal blue outfit, pairing a sheer midi skirt with a bodysuit-looking jacket and striped button-down (as well as navy gloves for good measure). Bora Aksu arguably styled the skin-revealing look in the most unexpected way of the bunch. Drawing inspiration from his late mom’s favorite movie 1955, rom-com Sissi, for the collection, the Turkish namesake designer showed a rich red sheer maxi — which had a coordinating veil — underneath a pleated printed miniskirt. Because two skirts are better than one, right?

If there’s one thing to take away here, it’s that sheer skirts are suitable for everyone, from pared-back dressers to bona fide fashion risk-takers. It’s all about wearing the piece in a way you feel most comfortable and confident. And no, you needn’t tuck the look away once fall rolls around, so long as you lean into layering.