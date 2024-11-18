When it comes to natural hairstyle inspiration, Lupita Nyong’o stays at the top of everyone’s list. With the help of her trusted stylist Vernon François, the The Wild Robot actor has been consistently wow-ing on red carpets and at press events for years now due to her impressive variety of braided, loc-ed, and otherwise creative hair configurations. So when the two teamed up once again to get Nyong’o glammed for the 2024 Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 17th, of course it was nothing short of amazing. The Oscar winner’s twisted locs updo was an artful celebration of Black hairstyles and deserves to be admired at every possible angle.

Over the summer, François gave the Wakanda Forever actor a loc bob and ever since she’s styled it a variety of chic ways, from perky ponytails to swingy and side-parted. And beyond the more casual short locs styles he’s given her, the celebrity hairstylist always ups the ante with more details or embellishments for formal occasions, like the sequined updo he created for a film premiere in June. Even with such impressive hair looks from her past, Nyong’o’s artfully complicated updo from the Governor’s Awards this weekend just might be her most memorable to date.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

From the front, the tall top knot showed an intricate arrangement of twisted locs, some swirled around her hairline like spit curls to beautifully frame her face — with featured equally creative eye makeup by Nick Barose using Chanel products, plus Beau Domaine and Femmue skin care. But when François posted a POV from the back, the style offered even more to behold. In his caption, the hairstylist explained that the texture and height was achieved through the addition of hand-woven yarn.

Although the glamorous event included many other notable beauty looks — from Demi Moore’s cascading curls to Selena Gomez’s slicked-back bun — Nyong’o’s twisted locs updo truly stole the show. Her and François’s commitment to championing Black styles like locs makes her one to watch at every event, and it’s also a testament to the impact hair can have, both visually and emotionally. With these two, the hits just keep coming and the possibility of what they can create together is seemingly endless — which is why we can’t wait to see what’s next.