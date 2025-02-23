Seemingly overnight, everyone on the internet was hooked on hair ribbon, specifically when tied up in giant bows. But just as quickly as beauty trends flood your social feeds, they lose relevancy and die off. However, there are certain looks that somehow defy algorithms and transcend 21st century attention spans to become modern-day staples. According to the London Fashion Week/Fall Winter 2025 street style crowd, hair bows are one such look.

The dainty coquettish accessory regained relevancy in 2023 when designers like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha made bows the focal point of their Fall/Winter 2023 collections, from the clothes on the runway to their corresponding hair and makeup looks. Then, it took center stage at the 2024 Golden Globes where Kate Beckinsale, Allison Williams, and Rachel Brosnahan all wore them on the red carpet. Fast forward to February 2025, and the Brits at fashion week are keeping bows alive by incorporating them into their hairstyles in creative ways that go beyond adding one to your ponytail. Some are using multiple to accent their updos or making an already nostalgic style like pigtails even more feminine by tying them up with bows. On the flip side, some are optioning to weave ribbon into their braids for a cool textural look.

Ahead, see all the ways the LFW street style crowd are accessorizing their hairstyles with ribbon and bows.

Like this guest demonstrates, a black bow will instantly dress up even the simplest hairstyles.

There is no right or wrong way to accessorize your hairstyles with ribbon. This street style star got creative by twisting her hair into multiple buns and tying each one up with a baby pink bow.

Instead of tying her hair ribbon into a bow, Betty Bachz wove it through her blonde braided pigtails for a cool corset-like effect.

In the case of hair bows, two are better than one. Take this LFW guest’s sleek blowout adorned with two giant blush pink ones, for example.

Nostalgic waist-length braided pigtails are even sweeter when they’re tied with cherry red bows. Bonus points for this LFW guest color-coordinating her hair accessory with her cap and fuzzy jacket.