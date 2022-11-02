To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.

For the Marvel movie’s celeb-studded New York City screening, Nyong’o’s long locs were secured on the top of her head in a high, sweeping bun, with sections twisted and protruding out to create a multi-pronged star shape. “Be your own 🌟,” François captioned an Instagram video in which the actor spins around showing off the look. “I LOVE how she just lets you create beautiful hair art, that’s truly a blessing,” one follower commented on the post. “I’m always in awe of your creativity,” said another, perfectly summing up what everyone is thinking.

Makeup artist Nick Barose gave the actor an equally memorable look, featuring a green shimmery lip that Barose says was inspired by her character in Wakanda Forever as well as rapper Lil Kim’s signature style in her music videos from the ‘90s. “On Lupita’s lips @lancomeofficial Hypnose 5 Colours Eye Palette in Kaki Electrique with #DramaLiquid Pencil in Green Metropolitan,” the makeup artist revealed in an Instagram post.

Nyong’o’s star-shaped hairstyle is just one of many jaw-dropping glam moments from the press tour. This past weekend at the Ebony Power 100 Gala, where the Wakanda cast was honored alongside other Black trailblazers, the star wore a literal hair bow, featuring her sisterlocks shaped into a voluminous bow on top of her head. Meanwhile, the curly ends spill down like coquettish, face-framing bangs that allowed her gorgeous purple eyeshadow to peek through.

At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Nyong’o looked like real-life royalty in a white ensemble and crown-like hairstyle. François wove braided white macrame cords into the back of the updo, and framed her face with a halo of gleaming cowrie shells.

The star and her talented glam team clearly appreciate the artistry involved in both hair and makeup, and this surely isn’t the last Internet-shaking look she’ll unveil this year.