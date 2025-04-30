While the next Fashion Week is still months away (watch this space in early September), another season has arrived to fill the sartorial shortage. Welcome to the Cruise 2026 circuit, which will dominate your Instagram feed from now until late summer. So far, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Max Mara (to name a few) have confirmed the dates and locations of each runway show. Gucci will take over Florence, Italy; Louis Vuitton chose Avignon, France; and Dior will detour to Rome. First up on the Cruise docket? The Chanel show. On April 29, the legendary label kicked off the season on a stylish note and in Lake Como, Italy, no less. Nautical patterns, colorful accessories, and mod-inspired matching sets flooded the venue, but on the front row, celebrities channeled classic Chanel.

In true Chanel form, the guest list featured various fans of the atelier — both new and longtime. Never one to miss a Chanel soirée, Keira Knightley made the trip to Lake Como for the studio’s final presentation before Matthieu Blazy takes over. Outside the seaside Villa d’Este, the brand ambassador posed for photographers in a look straight out of Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2025 installment. Seen on the runway on March 12, the black-and-white gown featured long-sleeves and oversized bows on the bodice — one of the collection’s key codes. Lupita Nyong’o followed Knightley’s lead and sourced the same line. The Oscar winner paired a tweed button-down with a sheer overlay skirt. Fashion enthusiasts were especially fond of her accessories, specifically her hair charm. Marking her first A-list affair since this year’s Academy Awards, Margaret Qualley continued her Chanel streak at the Tuesday afternoon bash. She looked straight out of the ‘60s in a tweed mini dress, toe-cap heels, and a voluminous beehive hairdo.

And that’s not all. Ahead, see every celebrity look from the Chanel Cruise 2026 show, and stay tuned to TZR for more as the runway rotation rages on.

Keira Knightley

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Pride and Prejudice star lit up Lake Como in a two-tone gown from Chanel Fall 2025, complete with billowing bows and a pearl belt.

Lupita Nyong’o

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Nyong’o’s all-black Fall 2025 ‘fit secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists, thanks to the sheer skirt, structured shoulders, and monogrammed hair charm.

Margaret Qualley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The house ambassador’s tweed mini dress upped the ‘60s-inspired aura of her toe-cap shoes and beehive hairstyle.

Sarah Catherine Hook

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The White Lotus actor proved she’s one to watch on the fashion front in a lace-embellished slip dress, a micro-mini handbag, and diamond jewelry, all from — you guessed it — Chanel.

Fernanda Torres

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Oscar nominee was all smiles at the Chanel event in a silver-and-black suit set, plus a ruffled blouse underneath.

Sofia Coppola

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

The esteemed filmmaker got the black-and-white memo in a cropped cardigan and a matching midi skirt. She accessorized with a silver chain belt and complementary necklaces.