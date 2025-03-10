Celebrities have been seeing red lately — when it comes to their hair color, that is. Copper has been a go-to shade for stars like Phoebe Dynevor and Keke Palmer over the past several month and it seems like the trend is only going to pick up for spring, especially now that Leighton Meester has joined the club. The Gossip Girl jetted off to the City of Light to attend Elie Saab’s Fall/Winter 2025 show at Palais de Tokyo on March 8 and her newly light copper hair was just as noteworthy as the fashion house’s luxe, après-ski inspired collection.

The Good Cop/Bad Cop actor has been fully leaning into her glam lately, first with her appearances at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes (think Old Hollywood waves and effortless updos) and then in a Vogue tutorial where she detailed her refreshingly low-key makeup routine. That said, her dramatic hair transformation is right on cue. Best known for her espresso brown Blair Waldorf hair, Meester debuted a slightly more brunette/auburn hue earlier this year, but then went fully into redheaded territory just a few weeks ago when colorist Amy Huson gave her a strawberry bronde shade that’s a bit deeper than Lindsay Lohan’s latest red.

Maybe it’s another refresh or maybe it’s simply the Parisian sun, but Meester’s collar bone grazing hair and wispy bangs looked even lighter and brighter when she stepped out at the Elie Saab show, where she was joined by fellow front row attendees like Kelly Rutherford and Sofia Carson. Her minimalist makeup — featuring a light coral lip and soft brown eyeshadow — also allowed her newly copper color to shine (literally).

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

While the star, who is set to appear in the second season of Nobody Wants This alongside husband Adam Brody, is just the latest in an impressive collection of A-listers to try out copper hair, her take on the trend is a bit different than what was in for winter. Darker, rustier red copper (like Rachel Brosnahan’s, for example) was accurately predicted by pros to be one of the season’s hottest shades, but as spring approaches you’re likely to see more golden, lightened-up versions like Meester’s.

The hue also dominated street style during Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 shows, which means it’s right on cue to land stateside. And with the backing of trendsetters like Meester, it’s bound to blow up.