There’s just something about a warm, fiery hue that draws you in during winter — which probably explains why celebrities can’t stop dyeing their hair copper lately. From Emma Stone’s reddish brown pixie at the 2025 Golden Globes to Keke Palmer’s ginger bob for a One of Them Days press stop, A-listers are embracing a variety of copper shades to spice up their beauty looks this season.

While copper is certainly one of the biggest winter hair color trends, it’s been a growing celebrity favorite over the past couple of years, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Sophie Turner hopping on board (even if only briefly). It also seems like the color will continue to gain steam in the spring and summer seasons, as evidenced by its popularity at the last Paris Fashion Week when it was a fixture among street style stars.

That said, it’s a great time to live your best redheaded life: It’s cozy, it’s feisty, and it’s totally on-trend. Need some inspiration to find the copper that best suits you? Keep reading and see how some of the most trendsetting stars look in this year’s hottest hair color.

Keke Palmer

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Master of Me author shocked fans when she made a quick pivot to a copper bob from her light brown ‘90s updo just a day earlier. Since then, she swapped the style for a past-the-shoulders bouncy blowout but kept the warm, wintery hue for a number of press appearances that followed.

Sophie Turner

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The Game of Thrones star stunned at the 2023 Oscars after party with vibrant copper hair that made her blue eyes pop. Nowadays she’s opted for more icy blonde, which is just as striking.

Emma Stone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Although Stone is a natural blonde, she’s arguably best known as a redhead. Through the years (and various roles) her color has shifted from strawberry blonde to rusty copper, but for the 2025 Golden Globes, colorist Tracey Cunningham took her a few shades deeper. The “nutmeg” hue was a perfect way to compliment her growing pixie cut.

Lindsay Lohan

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

You just can’t make a list of copper-haired celebrities without including Lindsay Lohan. The natural redhead has recently been sporting a lighter, more strawberry shade, but earlier this year she was positively radiant in a true, shiny copper hue — also thanks to Cunningham’s color expertise.

Cardi B

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has tried practically every hair color and style in the book, so of course she’s gone copper in the past. In fact, this past September she wore not one, but two different variations during Paris Fashion Week. First she showed up in light ginger Botticelli-esque waves at the Rabanne show, then donned a deeper toned ‘70s bob at McQueen.

Phoebe Dynevor

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star doesn’t just play a redhead on TV, she’s one in real life, too. Although she’s toyed with blonder (and more brunette) colors in the past, Dynevor ultimately embraced her natural roots.

Emily Ratajkowski

In July 2023, the model went red — thanks to celebrity colorist Jenna Perry. It made for a spicy summer shade, but since then she’s gone back to brunette.

Maude Apatow

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perry also can be credited for the One of Them Days star’s copper bob from the 2023 Met Gala. Her more brown-toned hue beautifully picked up the light to reveal its warmth as she walked up the museum’s steps.

Kendall Jenner

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Jenner’s brief (but memorable) stint as a redhead began at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week. It was a dramatic departure for the natural brunette who occasionally flirts with blonde.

Rachel Brosnahan

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star may be a natural blonde, but the rich, saturated copper color created by Katharine Greller enhances her skin tone and eye color so beautifully.