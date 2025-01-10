While promoting her latest film, One of Them Days, Keke Palmer has been paying tribute to Black style icons of the ‘90s and 2000s with her head-to-toe looks. And being the beauty enthusiast that she is, her hair and makeup have gotten in on the nostalgic moments as well. Some highlights include her Whitney Houston-esque updo and her Aaliyah-inspired layers with spiky bangs but at this point there are almost too many to recount. However, the Master of Me author’s latest hairstyle is firmly planted in 2025, as it combines two of the year’s biggest trends. On Jan. 8th, Palmer posed at a press stop donning a copper micro bob — and it was the freshest way to enter the new year.

Bobs were the most sought after hairstyle for celebrities in 2024, with everyone from Lily Collins to Kim Kardashian jumping to join in on the trend. And by the end of the year, the cut ramped up these trendsetters showing more and more ways to wear it, like flipped, curved, big and bouncy, etc. That said, bobs are expected to stay in-demand for the new year, and Palmer’s version serves as major inspiration for those seeking shorter styles.

The Nope star’s chin-length bob was created by her hairstylist Kira Dior, the same woman who gave Palmer some of her most memorable hair looks of late. Considering the fact that Dior tagged her line of wigs and extensions, Kira Dior Hair, the actor’s hair new look was likely assisted by a seamlessly installed lace front. But even if only temporary, Dior wisely chose one of winter’s hottest hair colors for the occasion, a warm coppery hue that feels especially cozy this season.

True to her pattern of paying homage to the Y2K era, Palmer paired her fresh micro bob with an ensemble that could be straight out of an early 2000s R&B video. With her Vivienne Westwood embroidered corset top and drop crotch pants topped with a faux fur jacket, she perfectly combined the best elements of that time period with today.

That said, as Palmer’s beauty evolution has proven, she’ll switch up her hair dramatically from one day to the next. In fact, shortly after, she shared a selfie sporting her natural curls, so it should be exciting to see what 2025 trend she tries out next.