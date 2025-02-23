February is arguably the most glamorous month of the year. There are countless New York and London Fashion Week runways to peruse for future outfit inspiration, sure, but there are also a handful of awards shows stacked with major celebrity hair and makeup moments to reference in your beauty routine. This weekend, it’s the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The annual event honors the year’s acting achievements in film and television, and given its slot during awards season, serves as the perfect warm-up to the Academy Awards. As such, the best 2025 SAG Awards beauty looks are creative — with a side of classic red carpet glamour, of course.

Setting the tone for the night, early arrivals like Anna Sawai demonstrate that understated hair and makeup can be just as impactful as maximalist looks. The Shōgun star paired her slight cat-flick liner with soft, radiant skin and a sleek blowout. Meanwhile, Elle Fanning channeled Old Hollywood icons by styling her lob in a deep side part with curled ends and pairing her diffused smoky eye with a swipe of matte red lipstick. And this MO continued throughout the red carpet arrivals, with a handful of celebrities including Mikey Madison and Selena Gomez following suit.

Ahead, all of the must-see beauty looks from the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet.

Zoe Saldaña

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Saldaña’s elegant slicked-back bun complimented her sultry pewter smoky eye makeup. The actor’s hairstylist Mara Roszak turned to her RÕZ Evergreen Styling Cream to give the ballerina-inspired updo a smooth finish. Ahead of the red carpet, the Emilia Pérez star visited celebrity esthetician Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine for an Augustinus Bader facial.

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Known for her laidback glamour, Moore’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos styled her waist-length raven hair in loose waves. Equipped with a full lineup of Dior Beauty makeup, Rokael Lizama lined the actor’s eyes so they really popped on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Grande’s blush pink eyeshadow, blush, lip gloss are gorgeous, but it’s her voluminous high ponytail that takes the Wicked star’s overall look next-level romantic.

Mikey Madison

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

A vibrant red lip commands even more attention against Madison’s second-skin base makeup, shiny silver gown, and sleek blowout. The Anora star’s hairstylist Rena Calhoun added some extra length and body to her hair with Remi Cachet extensions and ran Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris’ Precious Hair Care Oil through it for a super glossy finish, while her makeup artist Melissa Hernandez had her kit stocked with Mediheal skin care and Giorgio Armani Beauty cosmetics.

Cynthia Erivo

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

If the Wicked press tour taught us anything, it’s that Erivo stays dedicated to a theme. While she might not be wearing Elphaba green, there are hints of it in her intricate silver nail art. The manicure perfectly matches her chrome eye makeup (the work of Joanna Simkin and Charlotte Tilbury makeup) and Givenchy Fall/Winter 1997 Couture gown.

Monica Barbaro

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown star’s bombshell blowout is destined to inspire countless TikTok tutorials.

Selena Gomez

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The bob continues to have a strong hold over celebrities because the classic cut is so versatile. Just take Gomez for example. She refreshed her angled bob for the red carpet with a blunt center-parted one styled by Renato Campora with Joico products. It looks extra striking with her pink eyeshadow and cherry red matte lip by her go-to makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who prepped the actor’s complexion with Dr. Althea skin care.

Kerry Washington

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Always one to get creative with her glam, Washington went for a full-on monochromatic look by matching her makeup to her blush pink gown. The actor’s voluminous wavy long bob and swoopy side bang is yet another way to wear the two major hair trends of the night.

Cristin Milioti

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The Penguin star’s twisted low updo, created by Clayton Hawkins with L’Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro, paired with softy lined eyes and radiant skin by Jennifer Tioseco using Dior Beauty makeup and Ourself skin care products are pure elegance.

Pamela Anderson

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

There are plenty of retro vibes in Anderson’s curled side bang and bouncy, brushed-out curls styled by Lacy Redway, but her natural, glowing skin and smile steal the show.

Quinta Brunson

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brunson’s ethereal aura extended from her lace Dior gown to her shimmery lavender makeup (done by Rebekah Aladdin with Dior Beauty’s Diorshow 5 Couleurs Palettes) to her tousled textured pixie cut.

Isabella Rossellini

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Conclave star and Lancôme global ambassador’s winged liner and berry lip perfectly complemented her black lace gown. Rossellini’s makeup artist Matin Maulawizada created the classic yet modern look with an entire suite of Lancôme makeup and skin care, including the Le Stilo Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in 02 Noir Intense, Lash Idôle Flutter Extension Lengthening Mascara, and Lip Idôle Squalane-12 Butterglow Hydrating Lip Balm in 60 Million Dollar Baby.

Elle Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fanning’s deep side-parted lob, diffused smoky eye, and matte red lip oozed Old Hollywood glamour.

Kristin Bell

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Sometimes, the most minimal glam is the most impactful. The SAG Awards host and nominee’s soft waves were her natural wave pattern enhanced by hairstylist Jenny Cho with Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris’ Curl Care Cream. Her makeup consisted of neutral bronzy tones to really make her glow.

Anna Sawai

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series winner brought understated glamour to the red carpet with subtle cat-flick liner by Yukari Obayashi Bush using Dior Beauty’s Diorshow On Stage Crayon, and a sleek, center-parted blowout.

Joey King

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

King’s new “whiskey blonde” highlights looked extra glossy on the SAG Awards red carpet. For makeup, she went for soft glam with defined eyes and a nude lip. Ahead of her glam session, makeup artist Allan Avendaño prepped her skin with Bio-Theraputic’s bt-sculpt microcurrent device.