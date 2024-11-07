Once January hits and stepping outside becomes a battle with icy sidewalks and chilled wind, everyone has one collective goal: to stay warm. This comes in many forms like bundling up with scarves and sweaters or always having a hot chocolate in hand, but you may also find that the quest to escape the cold also reflects the season’s beauty trends. When it comes to makeup and nails, there will be an increase in toasty eyeshadow shades and cozy tinted polish, but according to hair experts, everyone should expect to see this energy reflected in winter 2025 hair color trends, too. For those interested in a fresh dye job to kick off the new year, the best hue to try will be a warm-toned shade that adds dynamic and contrast your complexion

Not sure what you should be looking for? TZR has tapped three hair colorists to break down the shades that will be top-requested at salons, plus tips on how to maintain them. With options like icy chestnut, rusty copper, and dark suede, there’s options for everyone, no matter if you’re going brown or blonde.

Keep reading for six of winter 2025’s most popular hair color trends and all the info you need to consult with your stylist. The “new year, new you” prep is getting started early this year.

Rich Brunette

Because everyone’s tan disappears during the colder months, celebrity colorist Sierra Kener says it’s a good time to bring “richness” to your hair by opting for a decadent shade that complements paler skin. She recommends this for someone looking to spice up their dark base with lush brown highlights. Since the sun goes down so early during this time of year, Kener notes that this will add a lively pop to how your hair looks in the dark. “It will bring out eye color by softening it to add dimension, [so that] the skin [doesn’t have] such a high contrast,” says Kener.

Icy Chestnut

For those who thought that the “frosted” effect could only be matched on blondes, Garnier Celebrity Beauty Expert Millie Morales says that’s not the case. A shade she’s predicting will be popular this winter, icy chestnut, takes a medium brown and mixes it with ashy undertones to create glacial coolness on a brunette. “It complements the [colder] weather and provides a subtle, sophisticated contrast against winter wardrobes,” says Morales. To achieve the look, she says your hairstylist should layer cool-toned semi-permanent gloss over a base color so that you’re getting depth without the warmth being too harsh. If you want it to appear bold, she also adds that you should consult with your stylist about adding highlights for dimension. “This color is ideal for people with neutral to cool undertones and those looking for a low-maintenance, natural look,” says Morales. “It’s particularly flattering on those with light to medium skin tones.”

Dark Suede Blonde

“This is for the blondes that want something different for fall,” says Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador Jacob Schwartz. “They don’t want to go red or brunette, but they need a change.” Different from the vanilla tones that were present in fall 2024 hair color trends, for winter, Schwartz is forecasting that blondes will start to lean towards an ashy light brown undertone that’s reminiscent of taupe suede. He says that this is the perfect tincture for the person interested in a blonde that is lower maintenance, so he suggests this look for someone with light brown hair or who’s already a blonde.

Rusty Copper

According to Kener, the striking copper and auburn shades that you probably saw this fall will still be going strong once winter comes. “These rich, fiery hues add warmth to the season and suit various skin tones,” says Kener. However, she adds that you may see some versions that are more subtle like ginger or cinnamon for those who want a softer look. But, this rusty copper shade that reads like a reddish brown will still get lots of salon requests.

Warm Caramel Balayage

If you’re still holding on to your summer glow, Morales says that a warm caramel balayage adds the most radiant honeyed glisten to the hair. This color is achieved by adding warm caramel balayage throughout the hair, “creating a sun-kissed effect even in the cooler months,” says Morales. Since shades should be uniquely adjusted based on skin tone, the color expert says that you should make sure to talk to your stylist about the level of lightness that you like in the caramel tint. She recommends this for someone who has warm or olive tones since the undercurrents in the shade match this type of pigment. “As winter tends to bring out darker fashion choices, this color trend warms up the complexion and adds brightness,” says Morales. “It’s also versatile and looks stunning on straight and wavy styles.” Plus, since it grows out softly, it’s great for the person who isn’t too keen on high-maintenance hair.

Snow-Kissed Blonde

Not everyone is able to bring themselves to the dark side, so if that sentiment resonates with you, then a frosty blonde is definitely your vibe. “This works great for lighter base clients that love being blonde,” says Kener. She further suggests that the style will compliment anyone with chilly blue eyes or who loves silver jewelry. However, this is a shade that requires a lot of maintenance, so Kener suggests heading to your stylist for touch-ups every six weeks. This will keep the roots fresh and prevent brassiness.