As the official kick-off of awards season, there’s no shortage of glamour on the 82nd Golden Globe Awards red carpet. As one of the few high profile events that celebrate both film and television, the night always brings out Hollywood’s top talent. So naturally, for the first red carpet of the year, the stars have come dressed to win – with equally noteworthy hair and makeup to match. Yes, the 2025 Golden Globes best beauty looks are a forecast of the exciting trends to take off in the new year.

Early on in the night, a few standout looks paid homage to beauty looks from past decades. Mindy Kaling’s sleek blowout was finished off with a deep side part, proving the millennial-favorite hairstyle is very much on trend. Meanwhile, Ashley Graham’s makeup was a modern twist on the beloved ‘60s cat-flick liner.

Ahead, TZR’s hand-picked highlight reel of most memorable hair, makeup, and nail moments from the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

Ali Wong

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Makeup artist Daniel Martin kept the focus on Wong’s flawless skin with a no-makeup makeup look. The quiet luxury beauty vibe continued with her sleek blowout.

Mindy Kaling

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor glimmered on the red carpet — quite literally. She coordinated her gold eyeshadow to her dazzling strapless gown. She kept her hair simple with a sleek blowout and deep side part.

Ashley Graham

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As an early arrival, Graham set a glamorous tone for the night with her ‘90s inspired updo by hairstylist Justine Marjan and subtle cat-flick eyeliner by makeup artist Ivan Núñez.

More to come...