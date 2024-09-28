At what point does a trending beauty look eclipse social media algorithms and internet attention spans to be considered a timeless staple? Is it when a handful of celebrities give it a spin after it’s gone viral online? Or is it when you start to see it on your friends or co-workers who aren’t chronically online? The official verdict is out, but if there are any recent trends on track to earn this status it’s copper hair. Various iterations on the warm, gingery color have continued to rack up likes and views on Instagram and TikTok over the course of the past few seasons, and celebrities like Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa have all tried it on for size. And if all the copper hair colors seen on the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 street style stars are any indiction, the hue will continue to be popular going into the winter and beyond.

The beauty of this eye-catching color is that it’s completely customizable to your skin tone and the vibrancy level you’re comfortable with. If you prefer something more subdued, you can ask your colorist for a shade with warm golden undertones. On the flip side, you can really make a statement with a vibrant orangish shade. Of course, all of these options (and more) were spotted outside the S/S’25 shows.

Keep reading to get inspired by all of the copper hairstyles seen on the street style crowd at PFW. Just try and not be tempted to book an appointment with your colorist.

‘90s Updo

Quite possibly one of the most versatile updo styles around, a loose bun with two face-framing tendrils reads ‘90s supermodel when paired with a form-fitting shift dress, as seen here on influencer Jordanna Maia, but also fares well with casual, off-duty looks, too.

Loose Bouncy Waves

A bombshell blowout complete with loose, bouncy waves really shows off the dimension of a rich copper hue. Bonus points for a swipe of complementary salmon-pink lipstick.

Curly Shag

The layers throughout this guest’s curly shag with bangs put the spotlight the gorgeous warm, golden undertones of her rich copper hair.

Blunt Bob

As influencer and model Meredith Duxbury demonstrates. a blunt bob has range despite its short length. Snapped en route to a show at PFW, she has her damp hair styled in a deep side part and tucked behind her ears for a super chic take on the wet look trend.

Pop Of Copper

A flash of vibrant copper hair on a gray, gloomy fall day is sure to stand out in even the most stylish crowd at PFW.

Ethereal Waves

Brazilian actor Marina Ruy Barbosa is leaning into the boho style resurgence with her orange-copper waves topped with a fuzzy headband — perfect for crisp autumn days.