With her latest holiday rom-com, Our Little Secret, freshly released on Netflix, the entire world has gotten the reminder that Lindsay Lohan is a budding Christmas icon. A follow up to her 2022 streamer Falling for Christmas, this marks the actor’s second in the genre — and who could forget her memorable “Jingle Bell Rock” moment from Mean Girls? That said, who better than Lohan to cover alexa’s Holiday Issue? On Dec. 5th, NY Post’s fashion and beauty publication shared the news along with photos by Greg Swales that featured the star in some of her most fairy tale-coded looks, complete with Rapunzel-like, waist-length waves.

Lohan has been keeping her golden strawberry hair on the longer side for some time now, but this glamorous shoot took her to the next level. Specifically, her hairstylist Danielle Priano added some extra inches, then created a windswept effect with tousled waves that also give a nod to another mythical figure, Botticelli’s Venus. Her dramatic hair was the perfect complement to the floaty, pastel-hued dresses she donned for the cover spread for a head-to-toe ethereal effect. And dreamy makeup by Kristofer Buckle made the full goddess transformation complete.

One of Hollywood’s most iconic redheads, Lohan has actually done a fair amount of experimentation when it comes to her hair. She’s dabbled in more vibrants reds (like 2006’s Just My Luck) as well as platinum blonde, chunky highlights, and deep brunette hues, but she always finds her way back to her copper-y roots. The star of Nexxus’ Style Swap campaign (a clever wink at her reprised role in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel) told Elle in October that she wasn’t always as proud of being a natural redhead, but now she embraces the uniqueness that the hair color inherently possesses.

And it shows. Since Lohan stepped out in a sheer black dress and soft strawberry blonde waves for her new film’s New York premiere on Nov. 18th, it seems like no one can stop talking about the latest chapter of her beauty evolution. That said, her new cover shoot proves that her most glamorous era ever is still unfolding. We can’t wait to see where it takes her next.