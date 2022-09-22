Even if you might not know her name, you will certainly recognize Lashana Lynch by face. The actor has starred in hit films like Captain Marvel, No Time To Die, The Woman King with upcoming roles in Matilda (she plays the lovable Miss Honey) and a Bob Marley biopic (she’ll play his wife, Rita Marley). This month, she’s taking the spotlight yet again as TZR’s fall cover star in a series of images shot by Christian Cody. Throughout the pictures, you can see the actor’s power and beauty connecting with the lens and the confidence and ease in wearing the latest looks from the fall collections.

Just take a peek at Lynch’s sequined Christopher Kane dress styled with Sportmax half gloves — a look that requires a level of comfort in being bold and self-assured. Lynch has plenty of that, given that she’s already tackled a host of movie roles that portray strong female characters. In TZR’s cover story, the actor adds that she has a “delicate” side, too, noting that she doesn’t need to be strong all the time. For her photoshoot, however, Lynch did momentarily dive back into this familiar world of strength and agility as she modeled fall’s biggest fashion trends, from leather pieces to miniskirts and sheer dresses — all while posing on top of sand mounds.

See all the commanding looks Lynch wore on the TZR shoot, below, and if you fall in love with an outfit, simply shop the corresponding products to recreate the look.

Look 1: A Leather Dress

Burberry dress, belt, and shoes, Agent Provocateur bra, Fvermeulen earrings, Harwell Godfrey necklace, Ramona Albert ring, Faris ring

Your leather moto jacket is a tried-and-true piece for autumn, but this season ditch it for a leather dress instead. Not only will this piece keep you just as warm, but it also gives off that cool and tough factor to an outfit. Consider it your entry point to the biker fashion trend for 2022.

Look 2: A Sequin Cutout Dress

Christopher Kane dress, GAP briefs, Harry Winston jewelry, Sportmax gloves, Le Silla shoes

This Christopher Kane design taps into the sensual and sultry side of fashion, which is a continued point of interest for many designers. On the Fall/Winter 2022 runways alone, Fendi sent out numerous sheer dresses while Altuzarra, Area, and Jonathan Simkhai all debuted sparkly looks, decked out in sequins, rhinestones, and both.

Look 3: A Modest Sheer Dress

Balenciaga clothing and boots, Dinosaur Designs jewelry

For anyone who loves a sheer fashion moment, but isn’t so keen to reveal too much skin at once, style a jumpsuit underneath a see-through dress. While Lynch’s exact Balenciaga combo is sold out, you can still purchase a similar, albeit a more modest, version of her look ahead.

Look 4: A Leather Jacket & Mini Skirt Combo

Miu Miu jacket, Elissa Poppy skirt, Uncommon Matters earrings, Tiffany & Co. bracelets, Ramona Albert cuff, Fendi boots

The miniskirt trend isn’t limited only to the summer seasons. The Fall/Winter 2022 runways proved that you can wear this leg-baring style well into winter. (At Molly Goddard, for example, plaid cardigans were paired with distressed floral minis and leggings.) Here, Lynch gives you her approach to rocking the look for fall: style a shearling leather jacket over your miniskirt and pair with knee-high boots.

