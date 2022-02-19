If you want to channel British fashion in a wearable yet slightly eclectic way, start with the runway looks from Molly Goddard’s Fall/Winter 2022 show. The designer just released her latest collection during London Fashion Week and its rife with references to ‘80s and ‘90s style. In particular, Goddard cites the Portobello and Camden markets of this time for inspiring her newest creations. For those who’ve never ventured through the stalls at either of these places — consider it the perfect vintage fashion and treasure-hunting spots in London.

“Our mum’s best friend when we were younger was very central to the Portobello social scene then and the collection is somewhat based around her,” Goddard said in her show notes. “I would describe her from what I can remember as a cross between Marilyn Monroe and Mick Jones — big bleached blonde hair with a flower in it, red lipstick, a ‘50s dress with an army jacket and trainers.”

You don’t need to meet this person in order to see her influence in Goddard’s fall collection. Models came down the runway with fluffed-up and voluminous hairstyles. Ponytails were worn high on the head, some tilting to one side in a “I don’t care” kind of way. As for the fashion, the designer brought wearability to her typical fantastical designs. Fishtail taffeta dresses were styled with baggy men’s jumpers and trainers while a feminine blue evening dress was worn over a primary red and white top. The collection, overall, carried a slight punk rock energy — but one which anyone can partake in, whether you’re a Brit or not. (As a native New Yorker, even I could envision myself in an outfit or two from this collection.)

Tulle, a material that is quintessential to Goddard’s brand, was contrasted with cotton lining to make it more day than night. One outfit in particular — the multicolor knit sweater styled with an eggshell-white skirt and green lace-up platform boots — seemed like a look Carrie Bradshaw (an NYC fictional icon) would love. (And Just Like That... fans know Carrie would spend her whole paycheck on a good tulle skirt — or, on a pair of Manolos.) There’s something for everyone in this Goddard collection — and this is likely thanks to the effortless, but also intentional pieces she has created.

“The overall look is eclectic, here’s-what-I-found-down-the-market,” said Goddard in a statement. “There is a familiarity to this collection and the objects in it — each garment having a simplicity to it but each elevated into something special.” For those who can’t travel to Portobello or Camden to dig through its hidden fashion gems, you won’t have to. Goddard’s Fall 2022 collection has everything you’ll need to recreate London’s cool street style.

Courtesy of Molly Goddard/Ben Broomfield

