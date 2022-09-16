It’s been awhile since Emma Watson walked a red carpet, so when she finally did this week — her fans were stoked to see her latest look. That’s because you can always expect her to wear an outfit that’s dramatic and bold, whether it be rocking a pantsuit set or a princess-inspired gown. For proof, take a peek at the delicate yet impactful dress the star recently wore in New York City. To attend Kering Foundation’s first Caring for Women dinner on Thursday, Sept. 15, Watson wore a sheer lace dress by Alexander McQueen. Although the ensemble may feel romantic at first glance, it came with a sartorial edge — as one would expect from the punky London-based fashion house.

The aforementioned designer number had a sleeveless and backless silhouette with a small train, plus a number of cutouts on the bodice and an asymmetrical hem. It was made from floral guipure lace, which added texture to her outfit, while the delicate fabric added a sultry peek-a-boo effect. The actor worked with red carpet styling guru Law Roach, who teamed her look with a bag that also came from Alexander McQueen: Watson carried a black Four Ring clutch with spikes. As for her shoes, the star stepped into a pair of black, chunky platform heels with black buckle detailing. She finished the ensemble with a medley of jewels by Pomellato, including a pair of simple drop earrings, a ring, and two dainty bracelets on her right wrist.

The charitable dinner Watson attended was hosted by journalist Anderson Cooper to raise funds for three organizations that support victims of gender-based violence. It truly was a star-studded affair, as A-listers like Salma Hayek, Karlie Kloss, and Jodie Turner-Smith were in attendance, too. Coincidentally, ‘90s supermodel Christy Turlington also picked out a lacy dress with small side cutouts as her OOTD for the night. Her dark-hued gown was complete with frilly embellishments on the chest and around the neck.

If you feel inspired by Watson’s latest dinner outfit, follow the actor’s lead and try out the sheer dress trend ASAP. Although Watson’s exact gown is not currently available to shop, you can still copy her look with nearly identical options from brands like Jonathan Simkhai and THEIA, ahead. Then, team your lacy garment of choice with bold accouterments like chunky heels and/or a spike-embellished clutch.

