These 2022 BAFTA Awards Fashion Moments Brought The Spring Runways To Life

Hitting right smack in the middle of award season, the BAFTAs — which celebrate and acknowledge excellence in film — often serve as the perfect shot of dopamine needed to tide us all over until the Oscars (as they are essentially Britain’s equivalent to the iconic award ceremony). And with last year’s ceremony primarily virtual and more subdued in the style department, it seems the 2022 BAFTA Awards fashion looks are making up for lost time.

A-list attendees like Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Sienna Miller, and Florence Pugh (to name a few) showed up in the over-the-top glam looks that feed the red carpet-lovers’ soul. In fact, many of the ensembles in question were pulled directly from the 2021/2022 runways, delivering a delicious dose of deja vu for those suffering from Fashion Month withdrawals.

Take, for instance, Sienna Miller. The actor arrived in a stunning ivory slip dress from the Gucci Love Parade back in November 2021. And then there was Pugh who wore a Carolina Herrera minidress from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection. And Lucy Boynton donned an embellished dream dress from Chanel’s Spring 2022 runway.

Yes, the drama was in full effect on this fine Sunday afternoon. Ahead, the best looks from the BAFTAs that deserve their own awards for sheer magnificence.

Sienna Miller

In Gucci.

Florence Pugh

In Carolina Herrera.

Ariana DeBose

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Naomi Campbell

Lady Gaga

In custom Ralph Lauren.

Salma Hayek

Adwoa Aboah

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Léa Seydoux

In Louis Vuitton.

Caitriona Balfe

Daisy Ridley

In Vivienne Westwood.

Naomi Ackie

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Rachel Zegler

In Vivienne Westwood.

Lashana Lynch

Rebel Wilson

In Giambattista Valli.

Emilia Jones

Lucy Boynton

In Chanel.

Rebecca Hall

In Christian Dior.

Simone Ashley

In Valentino.

Jessica Plummer