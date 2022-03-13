(Red Carpet)
These 2022 BAFTA Awards Fashion Moments Brought The Spring Runways To Life
Oh, the drama.
Hitting right smack in the middle of award season, the BAFTAs — which celebrate and acknowledge excellence in film — often serve as the perfect shot of dopamine needed to tide us all over until the Oscars (as they are essentially Britain’s equivalent to the iconic award ceremony). And with last year’s ceremony primarily virtual and more subdued in the style department, it seems the 2022 BAFTA Awards fashion looks are making up for lost time.
A-list attendees like Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Sienna Miller, and Florence Pugh (to name a few) showed up in the over-the-top glam looks that feed the red carpet-lovers’ soul. In fact, many of the ensembles in question were pulled directly from the 2021/2022 runways, delivering a delicious dose of deja vu for those suffering from Fashion Month withdrawals.
Take, for instance, Sienna Miller. The actor arrived in a stunning ivory slip dress from the Gucci Love Parade back in November 2021. And then there was Pugh who wore a Carolina Herrera minidress from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection. And Lucy Boynton donned an embellished dream dress from Chanel’s Spring 2022 runway.
Yes, the drama was in full effect on this fine Sunday afternoon. Ahead, the best looks from the BAFTAs that deserve their own awards for sheer magnificence.
Sienna Miller
In Gucci.
Florence Pugh
In Carolina Herrera.
Ariana DeBose
In custom Oscar de la Renta.
Naomi Campbell
Lady Gaga
In custom Ralph Lauren.
Salma Hayek
Adwoa Aboah
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Léa Seydoux
In Louis Vuitton.
Caitriona Balfe
Daisy Ridley
In Vivienne Westwood.
Naomi Ackie
Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Rachel Zegler
In Vivienne Westwood.
Lashana Lynch
Rebel Wilson
In Giambattista Valli.
Emilia Jones
Lucy Boynton
In Chanel.
Rebecca Hall
In Christian Dior.
Simone Ashley
In Valentino.