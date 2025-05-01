Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are approaching their two-year anniversary. The power couple have kept the official date under wraps, but their first joint public appearance was in September 2023 at the US Open (casual). Since then, the pair have hit many relationship milestones together — they attended the Academy Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and even Coachella hand-in-hand. But on April 30, Jenner and Chalamet took their romance to the next level. For their latest date night, the two secured courtside tickets to an L.A. Lakers game. It was a seemingly laidback outing, but by Hollywood’s standards, it confirmed they’re in it for the long haul.

The A-listers regularly attend tennis matches together, however the Wednesday evening event marked their first basketball game as a couple — and what a stylish debut it was. While Lebron James and the Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves, all eyes were on Jenner and Chalamet’s date night attire. The Kylie Skin founder, for one, started her courtside co-ord with a one-shoulder crop top in white. Then, she slipped on low-waisted black leather pants, distressed with horizontal slashes on each leg. Underneath the elongated hems peeked snakeskin pointy boots. In accordance with arena requirements, Jenner swapped her “fits everything” carry-all for a micro-mini handbag. She chose a croc-embossed shoulder bag adorned with an of-the-moment pearl charm. From there, the fashion muse accessorized with mismatched rings and oversized hoop earrings, but it was her watch that stole the show. Courtesy of Cartier's celeb-approved Panthère de Cartier line, Jenner styled a yellow gold and pavé diamond watch, which retails for $54,000. Fun fact: she wore the diamond-less version on their first public date at the 2023 US Open. This option is a tad more affordable at $23,100.

And now, a moment for Chalamet’s ensemble. In true Chalamet form, he sourced Chanel for a statement outerwear piece — this time, it was a plaid bomber jacket in timeless tweed. Instead of a Lakers jersey, he layered a Kobe Bryant T-shirt underneath. Finally, the Oscar nominee’s untied Timberlands looked effortlessly cool with dark gray denim.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

According to the paparazzi pics, Jenner and Chalamet had a fabulous time at the Lakers game, even though the Timberwolves won. So, keep an eye out for the celeb couple at more basketball games. Who knows? Maybe they’ll become season ticket holders.