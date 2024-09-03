I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the WAG is back. For those who aren’t familiar with this acronym, it stands for “wives and girlfriends” of famous athletes. The term’s resurgence can be credited to the key members who are killing the game with their court-side outfits and beauty looks. With this year’s intense global coverage of the Copa América tournament, Taylor Swift attending the Superbowl to support Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the 2024 Summer Olympics, and the popularity of tennis film Challengers, WAGs have officially claimed the style spotlight. But one who seems to be leading the charge in icon status is none other than social media star Morgan Riddle.

Influencer and girlfriend of American tennis player Taylor Fritz, 26-year-old Riddle first went viral on TikTok after posting a “get ready with me” for the 2022 Australian open. Ever since, she’s maintained popularity over her ultra-chic style including all-white ensembles, matching sets, and designer bags. But, her makeup and hairstyles shouldn’t be overlooked. A fan of a flawless, glowy beat with her signature pulled-back ponys and half-up half-down ‘dos, the influencer is also making waves in the beauty community. Dying to know her secrets? TZR recently spoke to Riddle at a tennis-themed Fenty event that she hosted in New York City to get the scoop on all of her favorite products and how she maintains her look.

Ahead, Riddle shares her go-to lip combo, sweat-proof makeup routine, and how she styles her hair to fit her overall aesthetic.

How does your tenniscore aesthetic translate to your beauty looks?

So much of my content, although it is about sports, is really about my experience on the court and attending a live sporting event. [This includes] what I’m wearing, what my routine is, how I do my hair to stay in place throughout a humid match. It’s all encompassing. This is what my experience is like while I’m on tour. I think beauty plays such a big role in that. I've done full glam since I started traveling on tour four years ago. It's just been something that I've always loved. Being able to do content about it and work with brands that I really love has been super exciting and feels very authentic to all the other content that I do.

Matches can last quite a while. Do you have go-to products for making your makeup last?

I usually try to go pretty light with makeup because so many matches that I sit through are very hot and humid. You are sweating throughout [the game.] The One/Size Setting Spray will [make your makeup] literally not move. [For touchups], I have carried the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation in my purse for like three years. I use it between sets, if I go to the bathroom, as a little touchup. It smooths your skin and takes out any oiliness, which is amazing.

I've had this same lip combo since I started [posting on] social media, the Fenty Beauty Trace’d Out Pencil Lip Liner in ‘Thugz Blush Too’, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in ‘High’Biscus,’ and Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer in ‘Hot Cherry.’ I stay very loyal to it because it stays throughout the whole match. That's how I started working with Fenty, [because] I'd been posting my combo. I love the red glossy lip.

What does your skin care routine entail when navigating the hot and sweaty conditions?

My skin care routine is very minimal right now. I'm using the Panoxyl face wash and Ole Henriksen eye cream, and that's about it. And then sunscreen, of course.

For body care, especially for the US Open last year, it was so hot. You really are just sweating through [your clothes] so make sure that you're wearing something that's breathable. If you're sitting down for a four-hour match, it's not gonna be the type of fabric where you stand up and you like can see all the sweat on your back. I've definitely made that mistake before. You can buy deodorant wipes on Amazon. Those are amazing.

You’re often wearing a sleek half-up half-down or high ponytail. Why is this your go-to look and what are your favorite products for achieving it?

I almost always wear my hair in a ponytail or half-up half-down to keep it out in my face if it's windy. Also, if the camera's on me, I don't want to be touching or messing with my hair. [Keeping it back] is just a surefire way to really keep it in place. I also get so nervous during the matches, and I tend to play with my hair when I'm nervous. I’ll see myself doing that on camera, and it drives me insane, so my solution for that has just been to always have it up and out of my face. But, I always leave my little [front] pieces down.

I don't really use too many products to [get the look.] I like the Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Long Last Styling Cream. I'm working with them for US Open as well. This will hold my hair in place for like three days.

What are your tips for finding your signature look?

It's just kind of staying authentic to your true style. The way that I dress for matches is very similar to the way that I dress off the court. I always like dressing very feminine and girly. I'm always wearing skirts and dresses. When I first started traveling on tour, there was not that many people dressing up for matches the way that they do now. You know, “tenniscore,” I don’t know if it was a word, but it definitely wasn't a trend at the time. I always kind of stuck to what I'd have worn my whole life.

I was always a little girl in dresses. I just like feeling like I'm playing dress up like a Barbie. So, if you like to dress more casual in denim and jeans, you should feel comfortable and excited about what you're wearing. I think that's really the best way to go about it. I have had so many girls tag me in stories, when they go to matches, of their outfits which has been really fun for me to see. It makes the sport more welcoming to girls. It's a sporting event, but it's also this whole experience of getting to dress up which makes it a little more fun.

