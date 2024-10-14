In case you missed it, New York was the ultimate celebrity hotspot this weekend. Saturday evening was especially star-studded, thanks in part to Ariana Grande’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live — alongside Stevie Nicks as the musical guest, no less. At the same time, about 50 blocks south of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on their latest dinner date — an adorable outing that amassed a swarm of Swifties and paparazzi. In the heart of SoHo, all eyes were on Swift’s crushed velvet date night outfit, which continued her stellar style streak from the evening prior (more on that later).

Outside Italian hotspot, Torrisi in SoHo, the power couple was photographed in their new date night attire. To celebrate her boyfriend’s week off from playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift was dressed to the nines in a textured chartreuse combo from Annie’s Ibiza — a London-based atelier worn by Dakota Johnson, Zendaya, Sienna Miller, and Kacey Musgraves this year. Her corset, for one, featured a corseted elongated bodice. The coordinating mini skirt was adorned in the same deadstock velvet fabric, and featured pleated detailing and a drop waistline. The complementary co-ord (which is shockingly still available online), is officially called “Ivy.”

While the set’s name might suggest an Evermore tie-in, her accessories tell a different story. Swift carried a black shoulder bag from Roberto Cavalli, complete with a snake-embellished monogram atop the clasp. To no surprise, Swift’s devoted fanbase noticed the reptilian accent instantly, and therefore, reignited the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) rumors. As all Swifties know, snakes were the trademark motif when Reputation originally released in 2017. So, if her outfit suggests anything, it’s that a Reputation re-record is (hopefully) on the horizon.

Now, back to her OOTN. The Grammy winner rounded out her enviable ensemble with platform Versace mules, a diamond Jacquie Aiche bracelet, a Vivienne Westwood choker, and her go-to bar necklace from London-based jeweler Tilly Sveaas.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

The evening before, Swift and Kelce headed to SoHo again, this time for a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. At The Corner Store — one of Swift’s favorite restaurants — the multi-hyphenate styled another sultry look. For starters, she paired a Gucci corset top with a leather skater skirt from RTA. Swift layered a Polo Ralph Lauren coat overtop, which looked luxe alongside Louis Vuitton platform boots and Dior’s signature saddle bag.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The next Kansas City Chiefs game isn’t until October 20, so, there’s a chance the duo will step out again in the coming days. Stay tuned to TZR for Swift’s next evening-wear ensemble, and in the meantime, channel her Reputation moment via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact Annie’s Ibiza set is still available to shop, but likely won’t be for long.