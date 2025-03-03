The 2025 award season has delivered its fair share of trends. Some of them come and go between shows. But one fad that’s continued from ceremony to ceremony? Kylie Jenner’s sneaky entrances. To support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet (and his nominated film, A Complete Unknown), the fashion muse has snuck into the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and most recently, the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Even though she skipped the red carpet, Jenner still stole the show in a cutout-heavy black gown from Miu Miu.

Inside Los Angeles’ iconic Dolby Theatre, Jenner kept a low profile seated next to Chalamet in the front row, of course. However, before the Oscars, the Khy founder’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada shared a snap of her luxe look via Instagram. Marking her third noir number of award season, Jenner challenged the show’s dress code in a revealing column gown, courtesy of the French atelier. The dark dress featured numerous sultry accents, including a plunging sweetheart neckline and two horizontal cutouts around her waist. It was also scattered with matching rhinestones from head-to-toe. The one-color theme resumed with her accessories. She got her hands on black diamond rings and coordinating earrings from celeb-favorite jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz. Jenner’s pointy Amina Muaddi pumps (which were also black) peeked out from under her gown.

Sure, Jenner didn’t walk the carpet at the Oscars, but there’s a chance she will at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She’s attended the after-hours affair three prior times. So, once the livestream wraps, stay tuned to TZR for deets on her after-party attire. Who knows? Maybe she’ll source Miu Miu once again.