Over Labor Day Weekend, the one place to be was SoFi Stadium — where Beyoncé not only celebrated her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4 (yes, she’s a Virgo), but also hosted her third L.A. show that day as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The performance naturally drew in all the celebs such as Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, and Meghan Markle who all wore silver looks — the singer’s unofficial dress code color. Kylie Jenner was also spotted in the VIP section wearing a graphic mini dress from Maison Margiela with black boots and a sterling silver mini Kelly from Hermès.

As all eyes were on Bey — and her high-profile guest list — there was no better time for Jenner to confirm her relationship with Timothée Chalamet as well. The duo were first linked back in April, but have largely stayed out of the public eye. Judging from a video at the concert that’s circulating the internet though, it appears the two are very much an item as they kissed and danced the night away to Beyoncé. While Jenner rocked a dress for the night (a very on brand look for her), Chalamet wore a more low-key long-sleeve jacket and baseball cap look — even they can’t escape the overdressed girlfriend and underdressed boyfriend trope. Jenner and Chalamet were joined by Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Adele in the VIP section.

Bey’s Sept. 4 concert was a special one as it came with a surprise performance from the legendary Diana Ross. She surprised the singer with a “happy birthday” song and afterwards, Bey responded with, “Give it up for the queen!” Ross’ daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, was also at the show to cheer both her mom and Bey on, in a silver sequin mini dress no less.

Beyoncé’s tour is headed to Vancouver next, so if you’re planning to attend that concert, channel Jenner’s sultry style with the picks ahead. Alternatively, her tube dress works as a going-out staple for your next girls’ night out.