The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, but Europe is still drawing in Hollywood’s top A-listers. Justin and Hailey Bieber are vacationing in the South of France with close friends, while everyone else, from Natalie Portman to Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner, descended into Paris to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Jenner, for one, is flexing her sartorial muscles by stepping out in look after look that exude quiet luxury vibes — perhaps she took styling cues from Sophie Richie, who just sported minimalist pieces at her wedding in the Côte d’Azur? For those who can’t keep up with the youngest Jenner’s multiple outfit changes in Paris, TZR breaks them all down ahead.

After the concert on Friday night, where she wore a Courrèges number, the beauty mogul was pictured on May 27 hitting the streets in a full Bottega Veneta black ‘fit, save for her Lanvin pointy pumps. The outfit included a body-hugging midi dress, wraparound sunnies, and the luxury label’s cult-favorite Sardine tote bag. In the evening, for dinner at a sushi restaurant in the City of Lights, Jenner changed into a head-to-toe Ferragamo creation, which featured a hooded white mini dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, black patent pumps, and a super-small white bag. Fashion connoisseurs know that hoods have been a major trend this year amongst celebs like Jenna Ortega and Anne Hathaway, so it was only a matter of time before Jenner, too, tapped into the beloved design.

A day later, on May 28, Jenner was spotted out and about in two white looks. The first was a halter-neck maxi dress by Alaïa, which the mother of two wore with coordinating Loewe heels and a bag from The Row. Later in the evening, Jenner went with a cropped jacket and matching miniskirt courtesy of Maximilian Davis. The reality star had a stylish weekend, indeed.

