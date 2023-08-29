There’s still a month left of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and her latest leg of the trip brought her to Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sin City is known for its late-night activities, celebrity musical residences (FYI, Adele is still performing at Caesars Palace), bright lights, and statement going-out looks — anything with sparkles and/or sequins is a do according to the city’s unofficial dress code. Thus, Bey certainly didn’t disappoint in the fashion category when picking out her on-stage costumes. Her Renaissance Vegas concert looks encompassed all the glamour and flair befitting of a Hollywood star.

Take a peek into her tour outfits, below, and you’ll see that her wardrobe was packed with sultry bodysuits, metallic fabrications, feathers, scintillating Swarovski crystals, and even tinsel details. They all helped to make her stand out on stage, and bring that commanding energy the Beyhive loves her for. Like many of her looks thus far, most were custom made for the singer as she sings and dances in front of thousands of fans. Some key pieces from her Vegas style included her Ralph Lauren tuxedo bodysuit and a technology-inspired outfit from designer Lou de Bètoly. Her earrings were in the shape of old cellphones and we only have one question about this: How much do those weigh??

Ahead, TZR has rounded up several memorable outfits Bey wore while dancing and singing her heart out in Vegas. You don’t want to miss this latest round of her looks.

The singer channeled dominatrix vibes on stage in this custom Agent Provocateur look designed by the label’s Creative Director Sarah Shotton.

Beyoncé loves to wear DUNDAS — you may recall her wearing this memorable sequin red number from the brand at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. For her performance over the weekend, she chose a moodier look, rocking a custom oversized black vinyl 1970s maxi coat with an exaggerated collar. Underneath, she wore a black vinyl corset body with garter belt details over a black fishnet leotard jumpsuit and a black matching vinyl officers’ hat.

No one, and we mean no one, can pull off a tinsel bodysuit, tinsel boots, tinsel hat, and a tinsel cape like Beyoncé can.

Always one to bring the drama on stage through her outfit details, Bey wore a custom Bronx and Banco catsuit covered in Swarovski crystals. According to Page Six, the sheer outfit took 150 hours to create and also featured a white coat made from ethically sourced ostrich feathers.

You’re probably zooming in on this photo while wondering if that’s a cellphone — and yes, it is! Or well, at least a wearable replica of one. Emerging designer Lou de Bètoly created the electronic motif earrings for the singer, who was styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois.

This was the ultimate showgirl look. She wore a custom red bodysuit by designer ATELIER ZUHRA with crystal embellished opera gloves, red tights, and Jimmy Choo’s Bing pumps. Her earrings are from Tiffany & Co., which feels fitting given she collaborated with them on special jewelry pieces for her tour earlier this summer.

You can thank Ukrainian brand FROLOV for making Bey’s custom number transform right before your eyes on stage. The upper part of the metal corset mini dress turned into a transparent bodice with a hand-embroidered FROLOV heart, and she paired it with custom Jimmy Choo shoes. According to the label in a press release, this symbolized the wholehearted passion and creativity the singer possesses.

“We are very proud to create the second custom-made look for Beyoncé in just one year! Our team worked tirelessly despite the ongoing missile attacks and air raids in Kyiv,” said the brand’s founder and Creative Director Ivan Frolov. “This is how we can showcase the unwavering resilience of the Ukrainian people, who no matter what still are crafting pieces loved by some of the world's biggest stars, like Beyoncé!”

Incase you haven’t noticed, most of Bey’s costumes involve a statement hat from Ruslan Baginskiy. She styled the metallic silver topper from the label with a custom Marine Serre catsuit featuring the label’s iconic crescent moon symbol. On top, a red cutout dress added an extra layer of dimension.

It wouldn’t be a Vegas performance look without a tuxedo-inspired bodysuit, sparkles, and feathers. Bey mixed this beaded Ralph Lauren creation with black crystal boots, a top hat, cane, pocket square, and a boa with crystal fringe detailing.