ICYMI, bomber jackets are officially back on everyone’s fashion radar. The sporty outerwear reemerged in 2022 as a key player in celebrity outfits, with Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez all sporting the look. Even as everyone ushers in 2023, this item will stick around as a mainstay staple. For proof, look to Kristen Stewart in her army green bomber jacket on Jan. 4. Thankfully for her fans who want a closer look at how she styled the outerwear, the watchful paparazzi captured the actor in her outfit as she arrived back in Los Angeles this week. (Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer spent the winter holiday in Cabo, Mexico.)

Stewart’s followers know and love her super laid-back and relatable off-duty style, and this ensemble was no exception. The star teamed her olive-hued jacket with a pair of ripped straight-leg jeans and an assortment of all-white wearables — including a cropped tank, a baseball cap, sneakers, and socks. Lastly, the actor finished the outfit with a pair of red-tinted shades and carried a khaki camera satchel on her shoulder.

If you keep an eye on her ever-growing street style portfolio, you will note that she’s always had a soft spot for utilitarian bomber jackets. In September 2021, for instance, she wore another olive green number (courtesy of Alpha Idustries) as she made her way to a Met Gala fitting in New York City. On that occasion, she also styled it with a white tank, white Vans sneakers, and a pair of white ankle socks.

The label behind Stewart’s green bomber jacket remains a mystery for the time being. Fortunately, there are no shortage of brands that currently offer virtually identical options. If you’re ready to copy the actor’s look ASAP, scroll on to add the key product components to your virtual checkout cart, ahead.