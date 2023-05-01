(Red Carpet)
The 2023 Met Gala Fashion Moments Deserve Your Full Attention
Wow.
Fact: The Met Gala is the Super Bowl of fashion. Much like the final game of the season, you never know what sartorial curveballs will be thrown during the most stylish evening of the year — which, of course, makes speculating ahead of time all the more thrilling. Who will be there? What designer will they wear? Will attendees follow the theme? And now that the 2023 Met Gala fashion looks are rolling in, we have some very satisfying answers.
As you’re likely already aware, this year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is about paying tribute to the late designer’s lauded legacy. And because Lagerfeld — considered by many to be the king of fashion — had stints at storied fashion houses like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, and, most notably, Chanel (he spent 36 years at its helm, to be exact), celebs had tons of legendary runway moments to reference.
So, let’s get into the scene-stealing looks, shall we? Dua Lipa, who is a co-chair for the event, was one of the first A-listers to grace the coveted stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing a Chanel bridal gown. Next up was fellow co-chair Penelope Cruz, who made a head-turning entrance in a Princess-worthy dress from Chanel, too. And everyone on social media is raving about Emma Chamberlain’s Miu Miu outfit, which boasts a baby blue cropped jacket and matching low-slung maxi skirt.
Ahead, take a closer look at the best fashion moments from the 2023 Met Gala. And make sure to check back throughout the evening, as TZR will continue to update this story with more must-see looks. The night is still young, friends.
Sydney Sweeney
In Miu Miu.
Jessica Chastain
In Gucci.
Jenna Ortega
In Thom Browne.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
In Valentino.
Allison Wlliams
In custom Patou.
Elle Fanning
In custom Vivienne Westwood.
Jennifer Lopez
In custom Ralph Lauren.
Teyana Taylor
In Thom Browne.
Janelle Monáe
In Thom Browne.
Serena Williams
In Gucci.
Ashley Graham
In custom Harris Reed.
Olivia Rodrigo
In custom Thom Browne.
Aubrey Plaza
In custom Stella McCartney.
Kim Kardashian
In custom Schiaparelli.
Viola Davis
In custom Valentino.
Mary J. Blige
In custom Burberry.
Kerry Washington
In custom Michael Kors.
Paris Hilton
In Marc Jacobs.
Alexandra Daddario
In Christian Dior.
Gigi Hadid
In custom Givenchy.
Florence Pugh
Kylie Jenner
In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.
Kendall Jenner
In custom Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B
In Thom Browne.
Salma Hayek
In Gucci.
Billie Eilish
In custom Simone Rocha.
Amanda Seyfried
In custom Oscar de la Renta.
Margot Robbie
In vintage Chanel.
FKA Twigs
In custom Maison Margiela.
Jennie Kim
In vintage Chanel
Daisy Edgar-Jones
In Gucci.
Vanessa Hudgens
In custom Michael Kors.
Emma Chamberlain
In Miu Miu.
Rita Ora
In Prabal Gurung.
Penelope Cruz
In Chanel.
Nicole Kidman
In Chanel.
Anne Hathaway
In Atelier Versace.
Anna Wintour
In Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Couture.
Lea Michelle
In custom Michael Kors.
Dua Lipa
In Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture.
Olivia Wilde
In custom Chloé.
Michaela Coel
In Schiaparelli.
Emily Ratajkowski
In Tory Burch.
Phoebe Bridgers
In Tory Burch.
Anok Yai
In Prabal Gurung.
Quinta Brunson
In Prabal Gurung.
Maude Apatow
In Chloé.
Gisele Bündchen
In Chanel Spring/Summer 2007 Couture.
Naomi Campbell
In Chanel Spring/Summer 2010 Couture.
Maya Hawke
In Prada.
Gabrielle Union-Wade
In Prada.
Karlie Kloss
In Loewe.
Kate Moss
In Fendi.
Suki Waterhouse
In Fendi.
More to come...