Fact: The Met Gala is the Super Bowl of fashion. Much like the final game of the season, you never know what sartorial curveballs will be thrown during the most stylish evening of the year — which, of course, makes speculating ahead of time all the more thrilling. Who will be there? What designer will they wear? Will attendees follow the theme? And now that the 2023 Met Gala fashion looks are rolling in, we have some very satisfying answers.

As you’re likely already aware, this year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which is about paying tribute to the late designer’s lauded legacy. And because Lagerfeld — considered by many to be the king of fashion — had stints at storied fashion houses like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, and, most notably, Chanel (he spent 36 years at its helm, to be exact), celebs had tons of legendary runway moments to reference.

So, let’s get into the scene-stealing looks, shall we? Dua Lipa, who is a co-chair for the event, was one of the first A-listers to grace the coveted stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing a Chanel bridal gown. Next up was fellow co-chair Penelope Cruz, who made a head-turning entrance in a Princess-worthy dress from Chanel, too. And everyone on social media is raving about Emma Chamberlain’s Miu Miu outfit, which boasts a baby blue cropped jacket and matching low-slung maxi skirt.

Ahead, take a closer look at the best fashion moments from the 2023 Met Gala. And make sure to check back throughout the evening, as TZR will continue to update this story with more must-see looks. The night is still young, friends.

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu.

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci.

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino.

Allison Wlliams

In custom Patou.

Elle Fanning

In custom Vivienne Westwood.

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Ralph Lauren.

Teyana Taylor

In Thom Browne.

Janelle Monáe

In Thom Browne.

Serena Williams

In Gucci.

Ashley Graham

In custom Harris Reed.

Olivia Rodrigo

In custom Thom Browne.

Aubrey Plaza

In custom Stella McCartney.

Kim Kardashian

In custom Schiaparelli.

Viola Davis

In custom Valentino.

Mary J. Blige

In custom Burberry.

Kerry Washington

In custom Michael Kors.

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs.

Alexandra Daddario

In Christian Dior.

Gigi Hadid

In custom Givenchy.

Florence Pugh

Kylie Jenner

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kendall Jenner

In custom Marc Jacobs.

Cardi B

In Thom Browne.

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha.

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Margot Robbie

In vintage Chanel.

FKA Twigs

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jennie Kim

In vintage Chanel

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens

In custom Michael Kors.

Emma Chamberlain

In Miu Miu.

Rita Ora

In Prabal Gurung.

Penelope Cruz

In Chanel.

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel.

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace.

Anna Wintour

In Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Couture.

Lea Michelle

In custom Michael Kors.

Dua Lipa

In Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture.

Olivia Wilde

In custom Chloé.

Michaela Coel

In Schiaparelli.

Emily Ratajkowski

In Tory Burch.

Phoebe Bridgers

In Tory Burch.

Anok Yai

In Prabal Gurung.

Quinta Brunson

In Prabal Gurung.

Maude Apatow

In Chloé.

Gisele Bündchen

In Chanel Spring/Summer 2007 Couture.

Naomi Campbell

In Chanel Spring/Summer 2010 Couture.

Maya Hawke

In Prada.

Gabrielle Union-Wade

In Prada.

Karlie Kloss

In Loewe.

Kate Moss

In Fendi.

Suki Waterhouse

In Fendi.

More to come...