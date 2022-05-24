You likely know that some of the most fashionable actors are in France right now, donning their best at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Kristen Stewart is no exception; most recently, she wore a red, checkerboard-pattern jumpsuit by Chanel one couldn’t help but swoon over to the photo call of the body-horror film Crimes of the Future on May 24. (Stewart stars alongside Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen in the movie written and directed by David Cronenberg, who made another, unrelated film with the same title in 1970.)

The look came from Chanel’s Resort 2023 collection, though Stewart made the vibrant outfit her own by adding black platform boots by Casadei and leaving the top unbuttoned. (Leave it to Stewart and her stylist, Tara Swennen, to make the prim-and-proper French fashion house feel sexy.) The unfussy, “less is more” approach was consistent; her makeup was simple under a pair of yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses. She also flipped her tousled, bleached-blonde hair over to one side, which added a grunge feel that completely contrasted with the original look that first appeared on a sandy runway at the Hotel Monte-Carlo Beach in early May.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In synchronicity with the tone of Virginie Viard’s show, the runway look drew inspiration from the Grand Prix. Viard dressed the models in a driver-inspired all-in-ones and coordinated baseball caps that still managed to fit the elegant mold of Chanel — this particular piece is sequined and designed as a trompe l’oeil jacket and pant combination. In classic fashion, the looks were styled with gold and pearl jewels.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Since Stewart has been an ambassador of Chanel since 2013, the look wasn’t a complete surprise. If anything, it was pretty on-brand, as the actor has become known to take risks through styling. (An easy reference would be this year’s Oscars event, where Stewart defied the laws of black-tie formal dressing on the red carpet of the 94th Annual Academy Awards and wore a bespoke blouse, shorts and blazer ensemble.) Should you want to emulate her tweedy style — that is, one laden with attitude as well as sweet frills — there are similar pieces to shop, ahead.

