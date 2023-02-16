In Hollywood, there are certain stars you can count on to always wear Chanel, whether they’re walking the red carpet at award shows or attending press junkets for a new project: Margot Robbie, Jennie from Blackpink, Margaret Qualley, Kristen Stewart ... the list can go on. So it came as no surprise, when the latter attended the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 15 — she is this year’s jury president — wearing something from the luxury house. Stewart wore a Chanel tweed pantsuit, consisting of wide trousers and a matching jacket.

If you’re not already aware, Stewart has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2016. The star often forgoes its classic column gowns for tiny shorts, jumpsuits, and unexpected tweedy suits like the aforementioned look. And every time she wears pieces from the label, she adds her own spin to them. For instance, she wore her multicolored top at the film festival sans shirt for that alluring peek-a-boo effect. And instead of keeping the ensemble sweet and polished, Stewart gave it a rock star vibe via her beauty look. She opted for a Mick Jagger-esque tousled hairstyle or, as one TZR editor called it, “a curly, choppy werewolf mullet,” which is very accurate. Finally, to pull all the elements together, she wore a pair of towering white platform heels.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A day after she debuted the luxurious set, on Feb. 16, Stewart hit the red carpet at the film festival for the premiere of She Came to Me. She stepped out in a frothy princess-inspired tulle gown from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection. This ensemble was dramatically different from her multicolored co-ords, as the dress tapped more into the dreamy and romantic side of the brand. The actor noticeably added in her own styling stamp with a shimmery, crystal bowtie necklace and red eye makeup.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

The Berlin Film Festival ends on Feb. 22, so fans will likely get to see more outfits from Stewart as she makes her rounds for the press. As you keep watch of her next move, shop similar tweed sets ahead. Perhaps post-film festival, the actor will even make an appearance at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week on March 7, since she’s technically in the neighboring area? After all, a flight from Berlin to Paris is only approximately two hours — yes, we checked.