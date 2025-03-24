If you’re an avid follower of the Kardashian crew — or even if you’re not — it’s no secret that Kourtney has been fully immersed in the world of wellness for some time now. What started with an appreciation for essential oils and avocado smoothies was ultimately parlayed into a both a lifestyle platform and her own brand of vitamins and supplements, so it’s safe to say that mind and body health is always top of mind for the mogul and mom of four. That said, who better to cover New Zealand-based fashion magazine Remix’s just-released wellness issue? And for the shoot, the lemme founder debuted a hair look that’s both editorial and representative of her holistic lifestyle: White roots that appear to be coated in a purifying clay mask.

For the issue, The Morelli Brothers photographed Kardashian in not one, but two wellness-themed set-ups. In the first, she’s rocking a slouchy — and very of-the-moment — trench coat, soap nails, and her wet-look hair by Igor Rosales-Jackson coated in a plaster-like white substance that extends from her décolleté to her crown, framing her face of minimalist makeup. Much like her manicure, the entire effect is part of the growing “clean girl” trend that includes things like slicked-back buns, skin-like foundation, and freshly-scrubbed nails. And while it’s a nod to beauty rituals, one cannot help but imagine just how chic the Poosh founder would look with a whole head of snow white hair.

The second version of the cover feels like a part two of this editorial beauty treatment, with Kardashian dressed in a denim jacket floating in a milky bath and still wearing her barely-there makeup that includes well-groomed brows, defined lashes, and a nude-pink lipstick. And if you want more where these looks came from, you can either purchase Remix’s new issue, or wait until the BTS footage appears on The Kardashians this season. “[By] all accounts, there was lots of fun on this shoot — we got Kourtney in a water bath, covered in a clay mask, and dived in off the deep end — we can’t wait to see it on the show later this year,” Managing Editor Tessa Patrick teases on the magazine’s site.

While Kardashian only temporarily donned her white roots as a nod to her love of wellness, plenty celebs have gone all the way with the icy hair color trend. Stars like Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian are among those who have dyed their hair a shade of platinum that’s basically white. Could the Remix cover star be inspired to try the hue on a more full-time basis? If her bright blonde bob from last spring is any indication, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Plus it would fit with her rock star wife style makeover so well.