It’s only natural, but Kourtney Kardashian seems to be taking her long-awaited, just-announced pregnancy as an extra opportunity to do some personal style refinement. Ever since she began dating now-husband Travis Barker, the star began taking on elements of his famously punk-inspired aesthetic, as is often the case when in the throes of an exciting new relationship — but now that Kardashian is expecting her first child with Barker, she appears to be reverting back to classic Kourtney motifs and colors. Kardashian’s milk bath nails, a creamy blend of nude and pink shades beloved by so many A-listers, are exactly the sort of manicure she might have gotten before taking the goth-glam route. And as her excellent 2023 maternity style unfolds in real time, it could be a harbinger of all her beauty and fashion choices yet to come.

The first images of Kardashian’s sleek, minimalist manicure came via her nail artist. Kim Truong works with all sorts of celebrity clients, including Kerry Washington, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner, but her work on Kardashian is always especially great. On her Instagram, Truong shared a photo of her work so fans could get a closer look. Kardashian’s nails are natural, unadorned by extensions or acrylics, and filed into neat, rounded-edged squares.

The nail color itself is nearly nude, a milky, white-tinged pink that, next to her slightly lighter tips, almost look like a natural French manicure. Truong was kind enough to share the exact polish shade used for the look: Manucurist’s Green Natural Nail Polish in Milky White. Soon after the new nails, Kardashian posted a series of photos from her gender-reveal party in which she’s wearing a neutral gray catsuit — is she trading her mall-goth black leather for a more of-the-earth style?

Along with Kardashian, plenty of other celebrities are exploring the milk bath craze. Already this year, Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lopez showed off their takes on the look — Kardashian’s even explored it before, as have her always-trendy sisters. As exciting as summery brights can be, nothing beats the understated glamour of nude nails.