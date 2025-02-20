Last year’s most popular manicure styles were all about exploring your creativity with colors and design. There was everything from crocodile prints to eyeshadow ombrés to new takes on tortoise shell — a maximalist’s dream. But as 2025 trends start to emerge, it appears that manicures are taking a sharp turn in favor of more demure and understated looks. As of late, your favorite celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez are opting for milky-light nudes with a hazy-gloss finish, which nail artists are calling “soap nails.” Consider this super natural manicure the next gen of ‘quiet luxury’ beauty looks.

Whether you always stick to neutral manicures or you like to take a break from intricate colorful nail art from time to time, this chic trend looks good on everyone. That’s why TZR tapped Siranush ‘Siri’ Ambartsumian, founder of Nailsiracy and Nail Art Department salon in Miami, to share a complete soap nails breakdown, including the origin story of the trend, how to DIY it, and how to tailor neutral colors to complement your skin tone. Plus, you’ll find several polish options to shop ahead of recreating the trend during your next at-home mani sesh.

What Is The Soap Nails Trend?

Just like most many recent viral beauty moments, this look isn’t actually new. “The so-called new ‘soap nails’ trend is just a variation of the classic nude manicure, which has been a staple for manicure lovers for years,” says Ambartsumian. It’s meant to create glazed “flawless” nails that look natural with a light shine.

“In reality, we’ve been creating this type of manicure for years for our clients,” Ambartsumian adds. “It’s a practical, elegant, and timeless look that complements any outfit, occasion, or mood.” She notes that it will never go out of style and will always be a part of more muted or hushed aesthetics like the “old money” vibe. Think Ralph Lauren, Loro Piana, Burberry, etc.

How Do You Achieve The Soap Nails Trend?

It all starts with finding the best nude shade that camouflages into your natural nail or provides a very sheer glaze. The goal is to get a thin, nearly see-through look, but this can vary in color and undertone.

Plus, Ambartsumian says that no matter your preferred polish style, there's a way to make it work. You can request regular polish, gel polish, camouflage bases, or nude builder gels. “Builder gels, in particular, are a huge manicure trend for 2025, allowing for thin yet strong nude nails with a perfectly sculpted shape that can last over four weeks,” says Ambartsumian.

The nail expert also notes that combining the style with a “clean and precise” Russian manicure will perfectly top it off and complement the look. “This has been tested and loved by hundreds of my clients,” says Ambartsumian. In the end, it’s really just about the right shade selection and applying light layers to achieve the perfect amount of sheerness.

How Can You Adapt The Soap Nails Trend To Your Skin Tone?

Now, choosing the right nude shade can definitely be a challenge, especially since these hues can appear ashy on darker complexions or warm undertones. Ambartsumian says there are certain factors to look for when picking the right polish for you. Warm, tanned skin should find a rich creamy shade that won’t look washed out. For fair or cool-toned skin, she suggests leaning more pink or icy. However, universally, she affirms milky white will look great on everyone.

Shop Nude Polishes For The Soap Nails Trend