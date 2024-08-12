Everyone’s had to dash out the door with still-damp hair a time or two. Maybe you cut your shower timing too close, are feeling too impatient for a post-color blowout at the salon, or are coming straight from a workout or sauna time. Part of Katie Holmes’ appeal has always been her down-to-earth relatability, and her latest day-out look proves she’s been in that same situation herself. Spotted out for a summer afternoon stroll in New York City, Holmes’ wet hair isn’t a simulated dampness that so many of her A-list peers regularly wear on the red carpet — this is the real deal, and it actually looks pretty damn cool.

Holmes was seen on her day out dressed in her usual uniform of relaxed, trendy pieces. In this case, she wore a loose-fitting button-down in a summery tan shade, paired with trendy fisherman sandals and a cozy-looking pair of classic gray sweatpants. With her oversized sunglasses and leather bag slung through the crook of her arm, she epitomizes a particular brand of downtown effortlessness — she’s noticeably chic, but it doesn’t seem like she put a lot of time into trying to be chic. Holmes’ wet hair caps the entire look off, making it seem like she had too many important things to do to be bothered with the blowdryer.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Importantly, Holmes’ hair isn’t sopping — it’s just a bit damp, like she got it two-thirds of the way dry and decided that was good enough (relatable). Especially paired with her sienna-colored shirt, the natural waves formed in the wet hair really show off its dimensional color, especially the red and blonde highlights woven through the whole thing.

Your mother and grandmother likely spent a bit of time cautioning you not to leave the house with wet hair as it could cause you to catch cold. But is there any truth to their chiding? Kind of. While the water itself won’t cause you to pick up a virus or anything, the Cleveland Clinic reports, it can make you colder. And as your body works overtime to keep you warm, which could cause a very slight drop in your immune response. That mostly applies to the fall and winter seasons, though, or if you’re spending a lot of time in air conditioned spaces.

Considering Holmes just took her damn hair for a walk around balmy New York, she’s totally fine — and possibly sparking a new trend at the same time.