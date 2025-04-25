Among her ultra glamorous family, Kourtney Kardashian stands out for her preference towards more pared-down beauty looks. A few years ago, the Lemme founder announced on her then E! reality show that she “hate[s] glam”, and since that time she’s forged her own path with hair, makeup, and nails that set her apart from her siblings: A little more edgy and rock-inspired, and often a little more minimalist — think wet micro bobs and short, moody manicures. So of course her approach to vacation style is totally different than what Kim, Khloé, Kendall, or Kylie would do, right down to her “sunset nails”. In celebration of her 46th birthday, Kardashian headed to a tropical locale with a nail look that channels paradise in the most subtle way.

When you first examine the Poosh founder’s vacation pics, which she shared on Apr. 21, she appears to have the celebrity-faved naked manicure that involves little more than a buff and shine. But according to her go-to nail artist Kim Truong, Kardashian actually has on a delicate watercolor design in a pink and yellow gradient — a color palette inspired by a setting sun. In Truong’s close up pic of the stunning and short nail-friendly set, you can see the mom of four is clutching an Easter basket, so the design was also likely inspired by the holiday’s signature pastel shades.

But even now that Easter has passed, this delicate and demure nail design is still a perfect choice for spring. With its sheer ombré colors, it’s a clever twist on the usual pink manis you see this time of year (including Kardashian’s own pink frosted nails, worn just a few weeks ago). And by keeping the length short and natural, the look is refreshingly laid-back — perfect for taking on relaxing beach vacation.

The wellness enthusiast may have a different approach to so-called glam than the other members of her family, but she does share their love of a good destination mani. For example, Kylie has sported gem-studded and colorful chrome looks for past excursions. And Kendall can’t deny the power of classic red nails for when she wants to get away. Kourt’s latest contribution to the Kardashian/Jenner vacation manicure canon arrives just in time for anyone with a spring trip on the horizon — specifically if that horizon has a stunning sunset view.