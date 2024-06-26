As far as it-girls go, Ayo Edebiri might be one of the all-time coolest. From the moment she emerged on the scene, her brilliant blend of comedic timing, dramatic acting chops, and irreverent charm shot her to the top of those “ones to watch” lists. And it wasn’t long before her personal sense of style started influencing an entire generation. Edebiri expertly mixes colors, prints, and decade references, all coming together to make her own distinct look. At the season three premiere of her acclaimed series The Bear, she takes her finely-tuned skills to the next level. Edebiri’s watercolor nails are more than a sweet nod to the strapless, floral Loewe Fall/Winter 2024 gown she wore on the red carpet. They’re an innovative interpretation of her ensembles theme, and a fresh take on classic nail art to boot.

Edebiri’s flower-covered dress is about as summery-sweet as it gets, as are her strappy white heels and partially pulled-back hairstyles. But rather than do a spot-on match with her manicure by going for a true floral design, Edebiri and celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu used the gown’s primary color palette to create a more abstract, watercolor-style homage to the botanical motif instead.

Taking a closer look at the manicure, Ishizu heightened the garden-fresh feel by adding tiny 3D water droplets across each nail like a sprinkling of morning dew. The look combines the growing textured mani trend with classic-colored nail art — and fortunately for fans, Ishizu was kind enough to explain exactly how she made it happen.

In an Instagram post highlighting the manicure, the artist broke down her complete process, including the specific shades of OPI nail polish used. First, Ishizu explained in the caption, she coated Edebiri’s nails with a layer of the brand’s Stay Classic Base Coat, then swirled on a marbled design using a combination of Lookin’ Cute-icle and Without A Pout. From there, she shellacked on Mauvnetic Poles and dragged a magnet stick over it for a velvety look, then used a thin brush to paint on “imperfect lines” with Go Big Or Go Chrome. For those all-important dew drops, she simply dripped bits of the Stay Shiny Top Coat.

It-girl nails are now well within reach.