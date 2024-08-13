Kylie Jenner’s manicures have been your your go-to source of nail art inspiration all summer long, but she just upped the ante with her birthday nails. Ahead of the festivities, Jenner turned to celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt – the same tech who created Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails – for a set that’s an elevated take on “lip gloss nails”. This soft, subtle manicure has flooded the internet over the past year because it perfectly compliments the “quiet luxury” trend, an aesthetic rooted in outfits consisting of luxe basics in neutral color palettes.

True to her Leo nature, she opted for a gem-studded manicure that is elegant as it is artful. Each of Jenner’s long, almond-shaped nails were painted in a soft, milky pink-nude base and adorned with multicolored crystals. The intricate design included a ruby square on her thumb, two tiny peridot droplets on her pointer finger, and an aquamarine circle on her pinky.

Jenner, who celebrated her 27th on Aug. 10th with a yacht getaway, shared the festivities on Instagram, calling it her "best birthday ever." Her photo dump chronicling her birthday trip included a scenic beach shot, a gorgeous tablescape, a snap with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, and of course, a closeup of her nails.

This subtle yet striking design leans into the more minimalist looks Jenner has been wearing as of late. So it’s a trend that speaks to those who prefer a subdue approach to nail art, proving that even a touch of sparkle can make a statement.

Ganzorigt, no stranger to bringing Jenner’s nail visions to life, has previously crafted everything from summer garden bug nails to sweet bouquet designs for the beauty entrepreneur. But what makes her birthday manicure truly captivating is its accessibility. To recreate the look, start with a light pink base coat, then carefully apply your favorite gemstones with an applicator pen, securing them with rhinestone glue and a top coat for a flawless finish that’s sure to dazzle.

And while bejeweled nails make for the perfect birthday manicure, this is one look you can wear year-round whenever you’re in the mood for a bit of sparkle.